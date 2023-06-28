  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
Heat and drought
Nature and EnvironmentUnited States of America

How peat in the US could help fight climate change

1 hour ago

Peat is the Earth's best CO2 reservoir - but only when it's under water. That's why efforts are underway to raise water levels in marshes in the US state of Virginia. The project is a boon for species conservation and climate protection.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SzRl
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius standing with US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin
Live

Ukraine updates: Germany to cooperate closely with US on aid

Conflicts7 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A player makes a tackle in a Kenya Cup rugby match

Rugby in Africa: Much more than the Springboks

Rugby in Africa: Much more than the Springboks

SportsJune 28, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaking at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions

WEF in China: Separating business from politics?

WEF in China: Separating business from politics?

Business24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A person dressed in red performs on stage

Rammstein: Expert opinion could exonerate Till Lindemann

Rammstein: Expert opinion could exonerate Till Lindemann

Culture18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An empty classroom with chairs placed on tables, a blackboard can be seen in the background

Hungary: Thousands of teachers set to quit

Hungary: Thousands of teachers set to quit

Society16 hours ago04:19 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A fan watches the team during a training session at Aspire Zone during day two of Bayern Munich's winter training camp on January 05, 2020 in Doha, Qatar.

Football: Bayern Munich end Qatar deal after fan pressure

Football: Bayern Munich end Qatar deal after fan pressure

Soccer24 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Angolan refugees stranded in Maine, Portland

Migrants stuck at US-Canada border struggle to get help

Migrants stuck at US-Canada border struggle to get help

Migration13 hours ago02:02 min
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

ClimateJune 27, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage