How Lagos is driving environmental change

Nature and EnvironmentNigeriaHow Lagos is driving environmental change Julia Mielke | Samson Gbenga Adeleke11/18/2024November 18, 2024More than 20 million people live in Nigeria's mega city of Lagos and more than 5 million vehicles take to its streets each day. But now green initiatives are trying to get a handle on congestion and pollution, and improve living conditions.