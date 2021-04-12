How is climate change affecting wild animals?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
This week's viewer question comes from Mohamed Ehab Ragab in Egypt.
One of the world's richest inland fishing grounds, Tonle Sap lake nourishes tens of millions of people. But climate change and dam construction are threatening livelihoods at the lake, as well as regional food security.
Synthetic fibres often contain microplastics that wash out into waste water and finally the oceans. How can they be made more sustainable? Researchers at Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences are investigating how.
Julieta is 14 years old and rescues turtles as a volunteer on Curaçao in the Caribbean. The island off the coast of Venezuela is feeling the impact of climate change and pollution.
Salmon are in decline around the world, from overfishing, disease and climate change. In Scotland, conservationists believe that forest restoration could be key to their survival.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version