 How is climate change affecting wild animals? | Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine | DW | 27.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Tomorrow Today

How is climate change affecting wild animals?

This week's viewer question comes from Mohamed Ehab Ragab in Egypt.

Watch video 01:52

More in the Media Center

ARKHANGELSK REGION, RUSSIA - MARCH 30, 2021: A Polar bear with an ear tag is seen on Franz Joseph Land in the Arctic Ocean during the Umka 2021 expedition organised by the Russian Geographical Society. Taking part in the expedition are experts from Russian Arctic National Park, the N.N. Zubov State Oceanographic Institute, and institutes and research centres of the Russian Academy of Sciences: the Geophysical Survey Federal Research Centre, the Schmidt Institute of Physics of the Earth, the A.N. Severtsov Institute of Ecology and Evolution, and the Melnikov Permafrost Institute. The expedition, which started in mid March 2021, aims to carry out comprehensive research and monitor the local polar bear population and assess the impact of climate change, and to create an instrumental base for studying the active geological structures of Franz Joseph Land. Franz Joseph Land is a Russian archipelago, which consists of 192 islands and covers an area of 16,134 square kilometers. Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

Scientists watch Arctic polar bears to track climate change 12.04.2021

Kuestenseeschwalbe, Kuesten-Seeschwalbe (Sterna paradisaea), Schwarm Kuestenseeschwalben fliegt an der Kueste des Nordpolarmeeres, Norwegen, Spitzbergen | arctic tern (Sterna paradisaea), flock of Arctic terns flying above the coastline of the Arctic Ocean, Norway, Svalbard | Verwendung weltweit

The incredible journeys of migratory animals  22.10.2020

Fliessband mit Sand Copyright: WDR

How can we use sand more sustainably? 20.11.2021

DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine 20.11.2021

More from Tomorrow Today

Coronakrise: harter (2.) Lockdown beendet - Handel / Geschäfte wieder geöffnet Wien, Mariahilf, Neubau, 11.12.2020 Peek & Cloppenburg Filiale Geschäft Bekleidung Textilien

Microplastic Free Fashion 27.11.2021

Schweiz, Wallis, 04.08.2018 Der Rhonegletscher ist ein Talgletscher im Quellgebiet der Rhone im aeussersten Nordosten des Kantons Wallis in den Zentralalpen der Schweiz. Er ist knapp acht Kilometer lang, weist eine durchschnittliche Breite von ungefaehr zwei Kilometer auf und bedeckt eine Flaeche von ungefaehr 16 km2. Foto: Der Rhonegletscher entsteht am verhaeltnismaessig flachen Suedwesthang des Winterbergmassivs am Dammastock auf rund 3600 m ü. M. Die Gletscherzunge befindet sich derzeit knapp ueber 2200 m oberhalb eines steilen Felshangs. Hier entspringt die Rhone. Der Rhonegletscher *** Switzerland Valais 04 08 2018 The Rhone glacier is a valley glacier in the headwaters of the Rhone in the easternmost northeast of the canton of Valais in the central Alps of Switzerland. It is nearly eight kilometers long, has an average width of

Glacier Lake Threats 27.11.2021

Goldfell-Schüppling, (Pholiota aurivella) wächst auf Totholz

Fascinating fungi 27.11.2021

DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine 27.11.2021

Read also

Stelzenhaus am Wasser, See Tonle Sap, Kambodscha, Asien *** Stilt house at Water Lake Tonle SAP Cambodia Asia Copyright: imageBROKER/TorstenxAntoniewski ibltoa04596415.jpg Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung!

Cambodia: Climate change, Mekong dams threaten world's biggest inland fishery 23.09.2021

One of the world's richest inland fishing grounds, Tonle Sap lake nourishes tens of millions of people. But climate change and dam construction are threatening livelihoods at the lake, as well as regional food security.

Coronakrise: harter (2.) Lockdown beendet - Handel / Geschäfte wieder geöffnet Wien, Mariahilf, Neubau, 11.12.2020 Peek & Cloppenburg Filiale Geschäft Bekleidung Textilien

Microplastic Free Fashion 26.11.2021

Synthetic fibres often contain microplastics that wash out into waste water and finally the oceans. How can they be made more sustainable? Researchers at Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences are investigating how.

Aktivistin Julieta Castro, die auf Curacao bedrohte Tiere rettet.

Curaçao and Climate Change 20.11.2020

Julieta is 14 years old and rescues turtles as a volunteer on Curaçao in the Caribbean. The island off the coast of Venezuela is feeling the impact of climate change and pollution.

Atlantischer Lachs, Salm, Lachs (Salmo salar), wandernde Lachse springen ueber eine Stromschnelle am Fotlandsfossen, Fisch des Jahres 2019, Norwegen, Bjerkreimsfluss, Egersund | Atlantic salmon, ouananiche, lake Atlantic salmon, landlocked salmon, Sebago salmon (Salmo salar), migratory salmons jumping over a rapid at the waterfall Fotlandsfossen, Norway, Bjerkreimsfluss, Egersund

Why the fate of Scotland's salmon depends on its forests 08.12.2020

Salmon are in decline around the world, from overfishing, disease and climate change. In Scotland, conservationists believe that forest restoration could be key to their survival.