How do we fight wildfires as the planet heats up?

Fire has burnt through forests for hundreds of millions of years, but now unprecedented wildfires are burning hotter and longer partly due to climate change.

Declining rainfall and longer droughts are making forests so dry that localized lightening, or even arson, can spark a small fire that transforms into a mega-blaze before firefighters can limit the damage.

Such was the scale of the Australian Black Summer megafires of 2019-20 that burnt nearly 60 million acres (24 million hectares) that once fire-resistant wet forests are also going up in flames.

And as we continue to heat the planet by burning fossil fuels, those fires are set to worsen, endangering more people and wildlife.

"We are not on track to reduce risk now," said Hamish Clarke, senior research fellow at the school of ecosystem and forest Sciences at the University of Melbourne in Australia. "We need to change course urgently and seriously reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

Clarke co-authored a January article on bushfire risk in Australia that argued "climate change is exceeding the capacity of our ecological and social systems to adapt," and that fire management is now at a "crossroads."

Here are some vital areas through which fire management is attempting to adapt to a new climate reality.

Wildfires in Greece in July: Mega-blazes are harder to control in a warming world

Fighting fire with fire

Controlled or "prescribed" burning of forest vegetation, most often in the cooler months, helps lessen wildfire hazards in the summer by reducing the amount of kindling available to fuel fires. In fire-prone nations like the United States, Australia, Portugal, Spain, Canada, France and South Africa, it's been a tried and tested fire management strategy for decades.

Also known as hazard reduction, these backburning strategies "are very effective at reducing the intensity and severity of fire," according to Victor Resco de Dios, professor of forest engineering at Spain's University of Lleida.

But to be an effective antidote, controlled burning under cool conditions, now needs to be done across a "very large spatial scale to become effective," said the forest engineer.

In Europe, and especially countries around the Mediterranean like Greece experiencing more severe summer wildfires, Resco de Dios suggests that "substantial hazard reduction" will demand prescribed burning across 1.5 million hectares (3.7 million acres) of land.

One problem with prescribed burning now though is that climate change has started to increase the risks.

After a controlled burning operation in New Mexico in May transformed into one of the worst wildfires in the state's history, US Forest Service chief Randy Moore announced a pause in planned burning operations in national forests across the country — even if this was a very rare case.

A Indigenous Australian "cool" burns land in West Arnhem Land to remove fuel that feeds bigger blazes

First Nations people in the US and Australia were using a form of controlled burning to reduce flammable vegetation before Europeans showed up,

Instead of just burning in winter months, they used "frequent low-intensity" burning to reduce the wildfire threat, create grassy and increase biodiversity.

The neglect of Indigenous fire management techniques means "Australia's forests now carry far more flammable fuel than before British invasion."

That's according to the authors of a February report who also describe "the catastrophic risk created by non-Indigenous bushfire management approaches."

Indigenous people are already employing traditional fire management and back burning on their lands in the Kimberly region of northern Australia during the cooler months.

Putting Drones on the fire frontline

While prevention is the best cure, technology has become increasingly important when trying to suppress mega-blazes.

Satellites managed by the likes of NASA are already helping firefighters keep track of moving fires across the planet. More recently, however, drones are becoming a more localized high-tech fire suppression gadget.

A project underway in Finland, where 75% of the land is covered in forest, is making it easier to track emerging forest fires with the help of drones.

"We're developing a new AI-based drone technology to quickly detect forest fires and provide situational awareness when extinguishing the fires," said Professor Eija Honkavaara from the National Land Survey of Finland (NLS) and a member of research group undertaking the project, the FireMan consortium.

After 400,000 hectares of European forest burned in 2019, that number jumped by 25% the following year. Victor Resco de Dios expects that a hotter and dryer Central Europe and potentially Scandinavia "will start experiencing megafire in the next few decades."

"Drones can help us in providing real-time information on how the fire front is progressing, and how high and hot the flames are," said Eija Honkavaara in a statement.

As the drones provide remote data in real time, they are also fitted with sensors that can see through smoke to detect the exact scale of the fire.

The only catch is the need for a strong mobile internet connection in remote areas.

Yosemite National Park: Forest fire threatens some of Earth's oldest trees Apocalyptic visions The forest fire that had been raging since Thursday expanded over the weekend. By Sunday, the flames had destroyed almost 650 hectares of wood and brush in Yosemite National Park. The park on the West Coast attracts tourists with its extensive landscapes, waterfalls and sequoia trees. Some of the oldest giant trees in the world can be found in the park.

Yosemite National Park: Forest fire threatens some of Earth's oldest trees Protecting giant trees The fire is also raging around the largest sequoia grove in the park. Here, a firefighter protects a giant tree threatened by the flames. Firefighters are taking special measures to protect the grove. Scrub that could worsen the fire has been cut down. In addition, sprinklers set into the ground are intended to increase humidity and protect the trees.

Yosemite National Park: Forest fire threatens some of Earth's oldest trees Residents and visitors evacuated The flames also threaten humans. According to a spokeswoman for the national park, 1,600 residents in the community of Wawoma, which borders the park, have been evacuated, as has a campsite inside the park. The evacuations are happening at the height of the summer tourism season and the southern entrance to the park has been closed.

Yosemite National Park: Forest fire threatens some of Earth's oldest trees The giants are still standing The Mariposa Grove, which has more than 500 mature sequoias like this one, was closed immediately. So far, none of the sequoia trees, some of which are more than 3,000 years old, have fallen victim to the flames. According to the authorities, no people have been injured either so far. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Yosemite National Park: Forest fire threatens some of Earth's oldest trees Bleak outlook Many of the park's most famous attractions, including Yosemite Valley, remain accessible. Here, visitors enjoy the view of the valley as best they can. The view is clouded by thick smoke. The US Federal Forest Service warned on Sunday that particulate pollution had reached unhealthy levels in large parts of the park.

Yosemite National Park: Forest fire threatens some of Earth's oldest trees Destruction despite best efforts Not all sequoias, native to only 70 groves on the western slopes of California's Sierra Nevada, have been so lucky. Here, a firefighting plane flies over Yosemite Park during a major fire in 2018. In the past six years, fires have destroyed up to a fifth of the estimated 75,000 sequoia trees, the largest trees on Earth by volume.

Yosemite National Park: Forest fire threatens some of Earth's oldest trees Confidence in the face of the inferno Temperatures are expected to rise to more than 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in this area in coming days. At least there are no strong winds, which should help the emergency services fighting the fire. "We are confident about the plan to protect the sequoia trees," Nancy Phillipe, a spokeswoman for the park, told Reuters news agency.

Yosemite National Park: Forest fire threatens some of Earth's oldest trees Balance disturbed In ecosystems such as this one, experts say fires are important for the natural balance of healthy forests. The trees are adapted to fire; the cones of the redwoods need strong heat to break open and release seeds, for example. At the same time, redwoods stricken by drought as a result of climate change are now becoming more vulnerable to increasingly frequent extreme fires. Author: Nele Jensch



Regenerating and climate proofing burnt forest

"Wildfires have been on Earth for 420 million years and vegetation is adapted to them," said Victor Resco de Dios.

Nonetheless, the endemic regenerative properties of forests may no longer be sufficient. Newly vulnerable forest ecosystems need to be adapted to frequent wildfires through the planting of more climate and drought resilient plant species, say experts.

"We must consider future climates and plant with species from drier places," said Resco de Dios. "That is, we should not plant with native species, but with those growing elsewhere in warmer locations, so they will be adapted to the climate of the next decades."

Following an inquiry into the Black Summer wildfires in Australia, researchers found that for over 250 plant species "effective regeneration" was becoming less likely due to the increasing frequency of fires across their habitat.

"We must consider that the climate will be unsuitable for many of the species currently growing by the turn of the century and start planning for that," Resco de Dios added.

This will require the close management of regenerating forests for decades after they burn. "If we just plant trees and then forget about them, we are planting the future wildfires," he said.

Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions Explosions in a dry forest A police ammunition dump in a Berlin forest was shaken by explosions Thursday morning. After an especially long dry spell this summer, the forest was bone-dry and immediately caught fire.

Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions Ammunitions catch fire While parts of the fire had been extinguished by Friday morning, more detonations are expected. The wind is flaring up on Friday, fanning the flames and spreading debris.

Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions Threat of further explosions By Friday, the fire had reportedly been contained and while large parts of it had been, authorities were still waiting to gain access to the area itself.

Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions A site with a long history Since 1950 this area in West Berlin has been used to store 25 metric tons of World War II ammunition and other explosive ordnance. Controlled blasts are carried out there twice a year.

Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions Heavy equipment Armored vehicles were swiftly sent to the scene to deliver water and remove debris. Authorities are now trying to get a close look at the site itself, with help from armored vehicles and robots — if they are able to do so amid concern about ongoing sporadic detonations.

Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions Motorways and trains affected The Berlin fire department is looking to reopen the Avus highway and restart train traffic around the area as soon as possible. Thomas Kirstein, the spokesman for the Berlin Fire Department, said "almost everything we have in terms of high-tech equipment in Germany has been deployed to the scene."

Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions Upscale district The site of the fire is far from the nearest homes and no one had to be evacuated, but authorities declared a 1,000-meter (more than half-mile) exclusion zone and the nearby AVUS highway and railway line remained closed on Friday.

Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions Authorities react The cause of the fire remains unclear. Berlin's governing mayor, Franziska Giffey, was quick to visit the scene on Thursday and announced her intention to start talks about a possible relocation of the explosives dump.

Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions Too close for comfort An explosion site in the middle of a popular recreation area — Berliners now realize that poses a problem. But any relocation would be high-risk, as the safe removal and transport of World War II ammunition is next to impossible. Author: Rina Goldenberg



