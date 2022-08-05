 How do we fight wildfires as the planet heats up? | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 05.08.2022

Environment

How do we fight wildfires as the planet heats up?

As wildfires again burn out of control in the US and southern Europe this summer, strategies to repel and recover from these climate-fueled mega blazes are changing.

a firefighter hosing down trees and flying embers

An Australian firefighter battles unprecedented megafires in 2019

Fire has burnt through forests for hundreds of millions of years, but now unprecedented wildfires are burning hotter and longer partly due to climate change.

Declining rainfall and longer droughts are making forests so dry that localized lightening, or even arson, can spark a small fire that transforms into a mega-blaze before firefighters can limit the damage.

Such was the scale of the Australian Black Summer megafires of 2019-20 that burnt nearly 60 million acres (24 million hectares) that once fire-resistant wet forests are also going up in flames.

And as we continue to heat the planet by burning fossil fuels, those fires are set to worsen, endangering more people and wildlife.

"We are not on track to reduce risk now," said Hamish Clarke, senior research fellow at the school of ecosystem and forest Sciences at the University of Melbourne in Australia. "We need to change course urgently and seriously reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

Clarke co-authored a January article on bushfire risk in Australia that argued "climate change is exceeding the capacity of our ecological and social systems to adapt," and that fire management is now at a "crossroads." 

Here are some vital areas through which fire management is attempting to adapt to a new climate reality.

Griechenland | Waldbrand auf Lesbos

Wildfires in Greece in July: Mega-blazes are harder to control in a warming world

Fighting fire with fire

Controlled or "prescribed" burning of forest vegetation, most often in the cooler months, helps lessen wildfire hazards in the summer by reducing the amount of kindling available to fuel fires. In fire-prone nations like the United States, Australia, Portugal, Spain, Canada, France and South Africa, it's been a tried and tested fire management strategy for decades.

Also known as hazard reduction, these backburning strategies "are very effective at reducing the intensity and severity of fire," according to Victor Resco de Dios, professor of forest engineering at Spain's University of Lleida.

But to be an effective antidote, controlled burning under cool conditions, now needs to be done across a "very large spatial scale to become effective," said the forest engineer.

In Europe, and especially countries around the Mediterranean like Greece experiencing more severe summer wildfires, Resco de Dios suggests that "substantial hazard reduction" will demand prescribed burning across 1.5 million hectares (3.7 million acres) of land.

One problem with prescribed burning now though is that climate change has started to increase the risks.

After a controlled burning operation in New Mexico in May transformed into one of the worst wildfires in the state's history, US Forest Service chief Randy Moore announced a pause in planned burning operations in national forests across the country — even if this was a very rare case.

A man with gray hair holds a flame and burns grass

A Indigenous Australian "cool" burns land in West Arnhem Land to remove fuel that feeds bigger blazes

First Nations people in the US and Australia were using a form of controlled burning to reduce flammable vegetation before Europeans showed up, 

Instead of just burning in winter months, they used "frequent low-intensity" burning to reduce the wildfire threat, create grassy and increase biodiversity.

The neglect of Indigenous fire management techniques means "Australia's forests now carry far more flammable fuel than before British invasion."

That's according to the authors of a February report who also describe "the catastrophic risk created by non-Indigenous bushfire management approaches."

Indigenous people are already employing traditional fire management and back burning on their lands in the Kimberly region of northern Australia during the cooler months.

Putting Drones on the fire frontline

While prevention is the best cure, technology has become increasingly important when trying to suppress mega-blazes.

Satellites managed by the likes of NASA are already helping firefighters keep track of moving fires across the planet. More recently, however, drones are becoming a more localized high-tech fire suppression gadget.  

A project underway in Finland, where 75% of the land is covered in forest, is making it easier to track emerging forest fires with the help of drones.

"We're developing a new AI-based drone technology to quickly detect forest fires and provide situational awareness when extinguishing the fires," said Professor Eija Honkavaara from the National Land Survey of Finland (NLS) and a member of research group undertaking the project, the FireMan consortium.

After 400,000 hectares of European forest burned in 2019, that number jumped by 25% the following year. Victor Resco de Dios expects that a hotter and dryer Central Europe and potentially Scandinavia "will start experiencing megafire in the next few decades."

"Drones can help us in providing real-time information on how the fire front is progressing, and how high and hot the flames are," said Eija Honkavaara in a statement.

As the drones provide remote data in real time, they are also fitted with sensors that can see through smoke to detect the exact scale of the fire.

The only catch is the need for a strong mobile internet connection in remote areas.

  • A firefighter walks near the Mariposa Grove as the Washburn Fire burns in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Thursday, July 7, 2022

    Yosemite National Park: Forest fire threatens some of Earth's oldest trees

    Apocalyptic visions

    The forest fire that had been raging since Thursday expanded over the weekend. By Sunday, the flames had destroyed almost 650 hectares of wood and brush in Yosemite National Park. The park on the West Coast attracts tourists with its extensive landscapes, waterfalls and sequoia trees. Some of the oldest giant trees in the world can be found in the park.

  • A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Friday, July 8, 2022

    Yosemite National Park: Forest fire threatens some of Earth's oldest trees

    Protecting giant trees

    The fire is also raging around the largest sequoia grove in the park. Here, a firefighter protects a giant tree threatened by the flames. Firefighters are taking special measures to protect the grove. Scrub that could worsen the fire has been cut down. In addition, sprinklers set into the ground are intended to increase humidity and protect the trees.

  • Viewed from Oakhurst in Madera County, Calif., a plume rises from the Washburn Fire burning in Yosemite National Park on Friday, July 8, 2022

    Yosemite National Park: Forest fire threatens some of Earth's oldest trees

    Residents and visitors evacuated

    The flames also threaten humans. According to a spokeswoman for the national park, 1,600 residents in the community of Wawoma, which borders the park, have been evacuated, as has a campsite inside the park. The evacuations are happening at the height of the summer tourism season and the southern entrance to the park has been closed.

  • Sequoia trees in Mariposa Grove, Yosemite National Park. California, US

    Yosemite National Park: Forest fire threatens some of Earth's oldest trees

    The giants are still standing

    The Mariposa Grove, which has more than 500 mature sequoias like this one, was closed immediately. So far, none of the sequoia trees, some of which are more than 3,000 years old, have fallen victim to the flames. According to the authorities, no people have been injured either so far. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

  • Visitors check out the view from the east end of the Wawona Tunnel at Yosemite National Park, California, US, July 9, 2022

    Yosemite National Park: Forest fire threatens some of Earth's oldest trees

    Bleak outlook

    Many of the park's most famous attractions, including Yosemite Valley, remain accessible. Here, visitors enjoy the view of the valley as best they can. The view is clouded by thick smoke. The US Federal Forest Service warned on Sunday that particulate pollution had reached unhealthy levels in large parts of the park.

  • A air tanker drops retardant while battling the Ferguson fire in the Stanislaus National Forest, near Yosemite National Park, California on July 21, 2018

    Yosemite National Park: Forest fire threatens some of Earth's oldest trees

    Destruction despite best efforts

    Not all sequoias, native to only 70 groves on the western slopes of California's Sierra Nevada, have been so lucky. Here, a firefighting plane flies over Yosemite Park during a major fire in 2018. In the past six years, fires have destroyed up to a fifth of the estimated 75,000 sequoia trees, the largest trees on Earth by volume.

  • Smoke and flames rise as the forest burns at Yosemite National Park in California, United States on July 10, 2022

    Yosemite National Park: Forest fire threatens some of Earth's oldest trees

    Confidence in the face of the inferno

    Temperatures are expected to rise to more than 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in this area in coming days. At least there are no strong winds, which should help the emergency services fighting the fire. "We are confident about the plan to protect the sequoia trees," Nancy Phillipe, a spokeswoman for the park, told Reuters news agency.

  • A helicopter drops water on the Washburn Fire burning in Yosemite National Park on Saturday, July 9, 2022

    Yosemite National Park: Forest fire threatens some of Earth's oldest trees

    Balance disturbed

    In ecosystems such as this one, experts say fires are important for the natural balance of healthy forests. The trees are adapted to fire; the cones of the redwoods need strong heat to break open and release seeds, for example. At the same time, redwoods stricken by drought as a result of climate change are now becoming more vulnerable to increasingly frequent extreme fires.

    Author: Nele Jensch


Regenerating and climate proofing burnt forest 

"Wildfires have been on Earth for 420 million years and vegetation is adapted to them," said Victor Resco de Dios.  

Nonetheless, the endemic regenerative properties of forests may no longer be sufficient. Newly vulnerable forest ecosystems need to be adapted to frequent wildfires through the planting of more climate and drought resilient plant species, say experts.

"We must consider future climates and plant with species from drier places," said Resco de Dios. "That is, we should not plant with native species, but with those growing elsewhere in warmer locations, so they will be adapted to the climate of the next decades."

Following an inquiry into the Black Summer wildfires in Australia, researchers found that for over 250 plant species "effective regeneration" was becoming less likely due to the increasing frequency of fires across their habitat.

"We must consider that the climate will be unsuitable for many of the species currently growing by the turn of the century and start planning for that," Resco de Dios added.

This will require the close management of regenerating forests for decades after they burn. "If we just plant trees and then forget about them, we are planting the future wildfires," he said.

  • Smoke rising from a forest

    Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions

    Explosions in a dry forest

    A police ammunition dump in a Berlin forest was shaken by explosions Thursday morning. After an especially long dry spell this summer, the forest was bone-dry and immediately caught fire.

  • Fire in Berlin's Grunewald seen through fence

    Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions

    Ammunitions catch fire

    While parts of the fire had been extinguished by Friday morning, more detonations are expected. The wind is flaring up on Friday, fanning the flames and spreading debris.

  • firefighters and cars

    Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions

    Threat of further explosions

    By Friday, the fire had reportedly been contained and while large parts of it had been, authorities were still waiting to gain access to the area itself.

  • Sunset at the scene, firefighter vehicles in foreground

    Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions

    A site with a long history

    Since 1950 this area in West Berlin has been used to store 25 metric tons of World War II ammunition and other explosive ordnance. Controlled blasts are carried out there twice a year.

  • Police armored vehicle driving to the scene

    Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions

    Heavy equipment

    Armored vehicles were swiftly sent to the scene to deliver water and remove debris. Authorities are now trying to get a close look at the site itself, with help from armored vehicles and robots — if they are able to do so amid concern about ongoing sporadic detonations.

  • Armored vehicles on an empty motorway

    Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions

    Motorways and trains affected

    The Berlin fire department is looking to reopen the Avus highway and restart train traffic around the area as soon as possible. Thomas Kirstein, the spokesman for the Berlin Fire Department, said "almost everything we have in terms of high-tech equipment in Germany has been deployed to the scene."

  • Map of Berlin showing Grunewald area

    Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions

    Upscale district

    The site of the fire is far from the nearest homes and no one had to be evacuated, but authorities declared a 1,000-meter (more than half-mile) exclusion zone and the nearby AVUS highway and railway line remained closed on Friday.

  • Franziska Giffey talking to reporters

    Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions

    Authorities react

    The cause of the fire remains unclear. Berlin's governing mayor, Franziska Giffey, was quick to visit the scene on Thursday and announced her intention to start talks about a possible relocation of the explosives dump.

  • Smoke drifts above rooftops in the Grunewald region

    Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions

    Too close for comfort

    An explosion site in the middle of a popular recreation area — Berliners now realize that poses a problem. But any relocation would be high-risk, as the safe removal and transport of World War II ammunition is next to impossible.

    Author: Rina Goldenberg


Edited by: Jennifer Collins

