 How do independent publishers in Germany survive? | Books | DW | 04.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Books

How do independent publishers in Germany survive?

After the bankruptcy of Germany's largest book wholesaler, small publishers are on red alert. The issue at stake is nothing less than democracy and cultural diversity. Is there a glimmer of hope for them?

Literaturfest München 2016 (Alke Müller-Wendlandt)

Two major challenges are currently keeping the publishing scene in suspense: The German Publishers and Booksellers Association has unveiled a study that shows that the number of readers aged 20 to 49 continues to decline and that digitization is having a considerable impact on the book market.

The situation is aggravated by the bankruptcy of Germany's largest book wholesaler, the Stuttgart group Koch, Neff and Volckmar (KNV), which was declared in February. This event particularly impacts independent publishers, and those in the industry are alarmed.

What's an independent publisher?

There are some 3,000 book publishers in Germany, a third of which are trade publishers, meaning they do not sell specialized books or educational and teaching materials, but instead cater to the general public.

Around 7 percent of publishers account for 95 percent of the total turnover of more than €5 billion ($5.62 billion). The remaining 93 percent are small and medium-sized independent publishers. These are often companies that are run with a lot of commitment and little money by one, two or a small group of people and that publish less than 10 books a year.

Small publishers presening their works at the Leipzig Book Fair in March (DW/S. Peschel)

Small publishers presenting their works at the Leipzig Book Fair in March

There are also formal criteria for being recognized as independent: The decisive factor is that the publishing house does not belong to any group, has a professional publishing and sales structure, and publishes at least two titles a year. The many publishers who finance themselves on the basis of a printing cost subsidy are not considered independent. An "independent" publisher must have an annual turnover of less than €5 million — a requirement that most small and medium-sized publishers can surely only laugh about.

Bankruptcy affects many

Since a giant like KNV has been forced to bow out, many independent publishers are now threatened with the loss of a high percentage of their annual turnover. Unlike the large publishing houses, which can enforce a payment period of 30 days, small publishers are faced with a payment period of 60 days by book wholesalers such as KNV; some even receive the money for their books only after three months. As KNV filed for bankruptcy in February, most independent publishers have lost their Christmas business, the most important source of income of the year.

"The December income carries you through the year, and if you do not receive it, then it's difficult to close the gap," says Frauke Hampel from the Connewitz publishing retailer, summarizing the situation.

Small publishers stand at the Leipzig Book Fair (DW/S. Peschel)

Voland & Quist publishers trying to stay afloat

Give up?

"Perhaps it would be wise just to throw in the towel," Voland & Quist publishers pondered, after realizing the extent of the losses. They were the first to publicly announce their losses on their company's blog: "Outstanding balances of over €65,000, which equates to 12 percent of annual sales. With the outstanding sum, we can draw up an entire year's program. We could print books, create covers, have texts translated...," the company wrote. 

This means that 15 years of publishing work is in danger of falling into financial ruin through no fault of their own. Despite their anger, the publishers are continuing with their work.

Protesting intellectual monoculture

They do so because most small publishers are not only interested in selling books. "The work of small independent publishers has a high artistic, but also social value," says Britta Jürgs, chair of the board of the Kurt Wolff Foundation. The foundation, which was established in 2000, has the aim of promoting this work. Over a hundred independent publishers belong to its circle.

Each spring, at the Leipzig Book Fair, the foundation awards two prizes. The main prize this year was given to Andreas Meyer of Merlin-Verlag, one of the oldest independent publishers in Germany, which has been in existence for 60 years. The second is an advancement award.

"Cultural diversity in Germany is largely shaped by the existence and activities of the many smaller independent publishers," stressed the German Publishers and Booksellers Association.

Culture minister Monika Grütters (DW/B. Hoffmann)

Culture minister Monika Grütters

The German government has also recognized the seriousness of the situation. In October 2018, months before the KNV insolvency, Monika Grütters, Commissioner for Culture and the Media, announced the creation of a German Publishing Award. This demonstrates her commitment to countering an "intellectual monoculture, in which the only survivor is the one guaranteeing high sales figures."

This week, it was revealed that the award would total over €1 million, broken down into categories. Beginning in May, small, independent publishers may apply. Three main prizes of €60,000 each will be announced in October at the Frankfurt Book Fair. In addition, up to 60 outstanding small publishers among those having turned over less than €3 million in the last three years are to be showcased and awarded each with €15,000.

The support of independent publishers through such awards translates into investing "in the rare works that are not part of the mainstream, in uncomfortable, inconvenient voices and pioneering minds." said Britta Jürgs of the Kurt Wolff Foundation. "Ultimately, we are investing in cultural diversity and our democracy."

  • Karoline Herfurth as the Little Witch (Studiocanal)

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    A good witch and a coffee grinder robber

    A giant of German children's lit, Otfried Preussler wrote for kids aged 6 and up. His classics include "The Robber Hotzenplotz," in which a man steals a grandma's coffee grinder, and two boys set off to capture him. "The Little Witch" tells the story of a young sorceress learning the hard way what it means to be a "good" witch. The best-seller from 1957 was adapted into a film in 2018.

  • 'The NeverEnding Story' film still (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    'The NeverEnding Story' and beyond

    If the movie "The NeverEnding Story" thrilled you during your youth, you can — like the hero of that tale — immerse in Michael Ende's masterpiece that inspired the film. Following the movie's success, his other works were also translated. "Momo" deals with time — and criticizes efficiency and stress. "Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver" is a beloved classic of German children's literature.

  • Author Janosch with his figures Bear and Tiger

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Off to paradise with tiger and bear

    In "The Trip to Panama," a bear and a tiger lead a dreamy and lazy life — until a wooden crate comes floating on a nearby river. "Panama" is written on it, and it smells like bananas. Intrigued, the bear and tiger set off to find this wonderful smelling country. Their long and winding quest leads them to the best place on Earth: home. Janosch charms young and old alike with his surreal logic.

  • default

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Germany's favorite dinosaur

    A well-known little dinosaur in Germany, the urmel, hatches from an egg in "Urmel From The Ice." The story is one Max Kruse's most famous works, thanks to its TV adaptation by the Augsburger Puppenkiste (picture). It also inspired the animated film "Impy's Island." The author's other famous work, "Lion on the Loose," is a merry adventure following an escaped wild animal through the city.

  • Buchcover Judith Kerr When Hitler stole the pink rabbit

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Escaping the Nazis

    Each of the main characters remains a safe distance away from evil in "When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit" (1971), by Judith Kerr. It is told through the eyes of a 9-year-old, Anna, whose family flees Germany just as the Nazis take power. There is no war in this novel; it hasn't happened yet. But the story remains as relevant today as it ever has been: Anna and her family end up refugees.

  • Buchcover Erich Kästner Emil and the Detectives

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Humorous adventures in realist Berlin

    Heading to Berlin? Pick up a copy of "Emil and the Detectives" by Erich Kästner. It'll take you (and your children) back to the German capital as it was in the late 1920s. After that, try another of Kästner's stories: In "Lottie and Lisa," separated twin girls meet each other for the first time at a summer camp. Decades later, it was adapted to the 1998 Hollywood blockbuster "The Parent Trap."

  • Max and Moritz (Copyright: Karikaturmuseum Wilhelm Busch)

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Max and Moritz

    Many kindergartens and primary schools in Germany are named "Max and Moritz" after the prank-pulling duo in Wilhelm Busch's classic book. Note, however, that the book's pranks — and its moral compass — are firmly set in 1865. One example (spoiler alert!): After the boys' final prank fails, the two are ground up into pieces and fed to ducks. That's it. The end. No sequel.

  • Struwwelpeter Paulinchen

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    The consequences of misbehaviour

    Another sure way to traumatize your children is "Struwwelpeter." In two of these 10 "moral" stories, a child dies; in another, a kid's thumb is cut off. At least some of the stories are lighter. One involves "Fidgety Philipp," whose dinner table antics spoil every meal. Even 150 years later, his name is used to scold children who can't sit still: "Don't be such a Zappel-Philipp!"

  • Buchcover Cornelia Funke Inkheart

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    The power of books

    The "Inkheart" trilogy was published in the midst of the "Harry Potter" hurricane but still went on to become a success. Set in contemporary times, Cornelia Funke's main character in the story, a 12-year-old named Meggie, has the ability to take things out of books and make them come to life. It's something of a family trick. But it wouldn't be a good story unless that power came at a price.

  • Book cover Walter Moers The City of Dreaming Books

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    A city of books awaits

    Zamonia is a fictional continent where funny stories happen — and the name of a series by Walter Moers. "The 13 1/2 Lives of Captain Bluebear" is a good introduction, but it's OK to start with the fourth book, "The City of Dreaming Books." Often, the author describes a character, waits a while for the mental picture to cement, and then — surprise! — unveils a wacky illustration of his creation.

    Author: Conor Dillon


DW recommends

'100 German Must-Reads' a hit at Taipei and New Delhi book fairs

Germany is guest of honor at the Taipei International Book Exhibition this year. German authors and publishers were on hand, as was DW with its "100 German Must-Reads" project, which is currently traveling the world. (15.02.2019)  

Reading Matter? 100 German Must-Reads!

DW's list of German-language novels published since 1900 that have been translated into English is the first of its kind. (17.10.2018)  

'100 German Must-Reads' launched at Frankfurt Book Fair

The world's largest book fair served as the launching pad for DW's bilingual literature special project. "100 German Must-Reads" recommends and presents 100 remarkable German novels that can also be read in English. (12.10.2018)  

10 German children's books classics you can read in English

Whether you'd like to introduce your kids or yourself to German culture, a good place to start is with literature for children. For World Children's Day, here are a few of the country's favorites. (02.04.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Arts.21 - Books, books & more books!  

Related content

Tschechien Prag Altstaedter Ring, Aussicht vom Rathausturm

Leipzig Book Fair: Spotlight on 4 contemporary Czech novels 19.03.2019

The Czech Republic is country of honor at the Leipzig Book Fair 2019, with some 130 events featuring 60 Czech authors. We met four and dip into their novels on everything from life in a wardrobe to taboo Czech history.

Russland Moskau Proteste gegen Internet-Zensur

Masha Gessen depicts Russia's slide to totalitarianism under Putin 20.03.2019

The Russian-American writer has won the 2019 Leipzig Book Fair Award for European Understanding for "The Future Is History." The book is a sharply tuned look at why democracy fell short in Russia after communism ended.

Taiwan Buchmesse in Taipei DW Auftritt

'100 German Must-Reads' a hit at Taipei and New Delhi book fairs 15.02.2019

Germany is guest of honor at the Taipei International Book Exhibition this year. German authors and publishers were on hand, as was DW with its "100 German Must-Reads" project, which is currently traveling the world.

Advertisement

Film

Film Dumbo, der fliegende Elefant (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

'Dumbo' and Disney's remakes

Tim Burton's "Dumbo" is just one of several animated classics that Disney is revamping as a live-action movies. Here are a few milestones and upcoming works. Several are already in production.  

Books

The cover of the Book Das Parfum by Patrick Süskind (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

Germany's most mysterious author? Patrick Süskind at 70

Süskind shot to fame with the international best-seller "Perfume: The Story of a Murderer," yet he's a recluse of German literature. It's a bit of a personal irony for DW's Cristina Burack, who reflects as he turns 70.  

Music

Deutschland Portrait von Ludwig van Beethoven (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/H.-D. Falkenstein)

Moonlighting at the Beethovenfest

The earth's satellite has inspired many works of art, literature and music — and the coming season of the Beethovenfest in Bonn. The playbill from September 6-19 has now been announced.  

Arts

Katar Eröffnung des Nationalmuseums in Doha (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Babu)

Qatar's new national museum: Inspired by the desert rose

The Arabian desert state opened its spectacular new Jean Nouvel-designed national museum in Doha this week. It's part of an extensive plan to transform the small Gulf nation into a cultural superpower.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  