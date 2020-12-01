 How astronauts try to save lives in space with resuscitation | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 01.12.2020

Science

How astronauts try to save lives in space with resuscitation

The future promises space travel for us all, not just the fittest astronauts. And that means a growing risk of people having heart problems millions of miles from a hospital. But CPR in space is not what it is on Earth.

Astronaut Alexander Gerst practicing CPR on the International Space Station

"We've been lucky so far," says Professor Jochen Hinkelbein, an expert in space medicine. As far as we know, no one has ever experienced cardiac arrest in space so far.

But, then, astronauts do tend to be among the fittest of the fittest. They train for years to be as physically and mentally healthy as possible.

The future, however, promises a return to human spaceflight over longer distances and for longer periods of time. An international collaboration called Artemis is planning missions to the moon and later onto Mars, where humans would build bases for extended stays.

Illustration for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) during spaceflight, courtesy of Prof. Jochen Hinkelbein. This shows the reverse bear hug method.

CPR in space: The reverse bear hug method

Then there's a chance of space travel for average folk — not just the fittest professional astronauts — space tourism for the rich and adventurous. 

As a result, there is growing research into emergency health procedures in space:

What to do if someone experiences cardiac arrest while floating in microgravity and millions of kilometers from the nearest hospital or intensive care unit.

We asked Hinkelbein, who is vice president of the German Society of Aviation and Space Medicine (DGLRM) and co-lead author together with Steffen Kerkhoff of a new study into cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) during spaceflight.

One thing leads to another  

DW: How likely is it that people will experience cardiac arrest in space? And when would it be necessary to perform CPR?

Jochen Hinkelbein: Imagine space travel to Mars and back. There could be six astronauts travelling for three years in an absolutely remote setting and if there's an emergency, such as one of them having an electrical stroke, trauma or intoxication, there is always the possibility that those conditions could result in a cardiac arrest.

Illustration for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) during spaceflight, courtesy of Prof. Jochen Hinkelbein. This shows the side-straps method.

CPR in space: The side-straps method

What are the specific challenges of performing CPR in microgravity? The way astronauts interact with people and with objects in microgravity is not the way we do things on Earth. You can push something lightly in microgravity and it might fly for miles. That must make it almost impossible to do CPR in space.

Yes, CPR in microgravity is completely different from CPR on Earth. On Earth, we use the weight of the rescuer, for example, to perform chest compressions. That's simply not possible in microgravity. In free-floating situations, and that would be the most common situation in microgravity, standard Earth-like CPR is impossible, because you need some kind of force to perform chest compressions.

Adapting earthly techniques for space

In your paper, you mention a range of methods for CPR in space. How do they work?

Well, there are five techniques, two of which use straps — a so-called Crew Medical Restraint System — to [connect] the patient with the rescuer to the station.

Illustration for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) during spaceflight, courtesy of Prof. Jochen Hinkelbein. This shows the Evetts-Russomano method.

CPR in space: The Evetts-Russomano method

There are three other techniques. The first two are the Evetts-Russomano technique and the reverse bearhug — both of those can be done in free-floating microgravity.

[Ed.: The Evetts-Russomano method: The rescuer places their left leg over the patient's right shoulder and the right leg around the patient's torso. By interlocking their ankles in the center of the patient's back, the rescuer attaches themselves to the patient and can generate force onto the patient's chest without being pushed away.

And the reverse bearhug technique is a modified version of the Heimlich-maneuver, where the rescuer encloses the patient's chest from behind.]

Those techniques don't use straps to restrain the patient or any other material to perform chest compressions. However, those two techniques are not as effective in space as they are on Earth.

There is another technique known as the handstand method. That has good CPR quality, but it has one significant limitation, and that is that you need two walls that are between 2 and 2.5 meters (6.5-8.2 feet) apart. If the two walls or surfaces are further apart, it's impossible to perform effective chest compressions.

Illustration for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) during spaceflight, courtesy of Prof. Jochen Hinkelbein. This shows the handstand method.

CPR in space: The handstand method

[Ed.: The handstand method: The patient is placed with their back on a surface. The rescuer puts their feet on an opposite wall or surface, arms stretched out above the head. With both hands placed on the patient's sternum (breastbone), the rescuer flexes and extends their hips and knees to generate the force for compressing the patient's chest.]

Watch video 01:59

Scientists say more water on the moon than thought

Next steps

And what about the actual pressure that's exerted on a patient? There's a lot of research into the effect of microgravity on bone density, for instance, and that bones can get brittle. Is there a risk of damage to a patient's ribs?

There's always a risk of damaging ribs during CPR, the same as it is on Earth. But I don't think the loss of bone density among astronauts is a huge problem for performing CPR. The bigger problem is achieving spontaneous circulation in the patient and getting their heart beating again.

Illustration for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) during spaceflight, courtesy of Prof. Jochen Hinkelbein. This shows the waist straddle method.

CPR in space: The waist straddle method

And even then, the problem's not over in microgravity since the nearest intensive care unit may be many million kilometers away. There are questions that science has yet to answer, including how long to perform CPR in space and what to do afterwards.

You said at the start that there have never been such situations in space, at least not reported. But there are other health issues in space from blindness to debilitating nausea. So, we have been very lucky, haven't we?

Yes, I think so. So far, we've been lucky not to have a cardiac arrest in space. However, several astronauts have had cardiac arrhythmias. And that can develop rapidly into a cardiac arrest. But we've still not seen that happen, not yet.

Jochen Hinkelbein is a professor and managing senior physician in the Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine at the University Hospital of Cologne and Vice President of the German Society of Aviation and Space Medicine (DGLRM), and co-lead author of the study "Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) during spaceflight," published in the Scandinavian Journal of Trauma, Resuscitation and Emergency Medicine.

  • ISS Zarya Functional Cargo Block (NASA)

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    A 19,000 kilo building block

    The first module of the International Space Station was sent into orbit 20 years ago. It was the Russian-made Zarya, a "Functional Cargo Block" — also known as FGB. Zarya came in at 19,000 kilograms (41,000 pounds) and was 12 meters (39 feet) long. It was commissioned and paid for by America and built by a Russian space company. It was the start of two decades of international cooperation.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Larger than a six-bedroom house

    The International Space Station is home to an international crew of six people, who also work there. It travels at a speed of five miles per second (8kps), orbiting Earth every 90 minutes. Eight solar arrays provide power to the station and make it the second brightest object in the night sky after the moon. You don't need a telescope to see it.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Expedition 1

    This was the ISS's first long-term crew: American astronaut William Shepherd (center) and his two Russian fellow workers, cosmonauts Yuri Gidzenko (left) and Sergei Krikalev (right). They moved into the ISS on November 2, 2000, and stayed for 136 days.

  • Bildergalerie Earth Art Scott Kelly

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Up to one year

    On average, space station crews, also known as expeditions, stay in space for about five and a half months. Some crew members, however, have broken that record — for example, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly (photo) and Roscosmos cosmonaut, Mikhail Kornienko. They lived and worked in space for a whole year.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Multinational

    This is Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield strumming his guitar on the ISS at Christmas 2012. Since 2000, crew members and Space Flight Participants (self-financed space tourists) have come from 18 different countries. The most have come from the USA and Russia. Other teams have included people from Japan, the Netherlands, Italy, France, Germany, Brazil and South Africa.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Shuttle bus

    Crew members and supplies arrive at the ISS via transfer vehicles and space freighters. This photo shows space shuttle Atlantis, which operated until 2011, docking onto the space station. These days, astronauts arrive at the ISS in a Soyuz capsule.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Out for a walk

    There have been more than 210 spacewalks — "EVA" in astronaut terms — at the ISS since 2000. This photo shows astronaut Mike Hopkins on a spacewalk on December 24, 2013.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Extraordinary exterior

    The ISS has several robotic arms. This one, Canadarm2, is 57.7 feet (17.58 meters) long when fully extended, and has seven motorized joints. It can lift 220,000 pounds (100 tons), which is the weight of a space shuttle orbiter. This photo shows astronaut Stephen K. Robinson anchored to Canadarm2's foot restraint.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Blue Dot mission

    Crew members spend about 35 hours per week conducting research. On his first mission, dubbed "Blue Dot," German ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst observed and analyzed changes to the human body that occur in microgravity. Gerst's second mission at the ISS started in June 2018. In October 2018, he became the first German astronaut to command the ISS.

  • Sojus-Kapsel mit ISS-Crew auf dem Weg zur Landung in Kasachstan

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Back home

    When their time at the ISS is over, astronauts are taken away in a Soyuz capsules. They fall to Earth with a parachute to ease their landing. Welcome home!

    Author: Brigitte Osterath


