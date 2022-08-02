  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraine
10 images
Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issues
Carla Bleiker
Published February 8, 2022last updated May 7, 2024
https://p.dw.com/p/46fgU
Carla Bleiker
Carla Bleiker Editor, channel manager and reporter focusing on US politics and science@cbleiker