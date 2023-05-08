How Andy Warhol revolutionized the art world

Warhol understood how to market himself as well as his work. Early on, he adopted his trademark glasses and silver wigs. He resisted any attempts to psychoanalyze him, saying, "If you want to know all about Andy Warhol, just look at the surface of my paintings and films and me, and there I am. There’s nothing behind it." Warhol died on February 22, 1987 after gall bladder surgery.