Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962), born and raised in Los Angeles as Norma Jeane Mortenson, was a famous Hollywood actress and very popular sex symbol who continues to be a major culture icon.

Marilyn Monroe was discovered while working in a factory. After a few minor film roles, a scandal unfolded when it was revealed that during her pin-up modeling career, she had posed for nude photos. Soon, the films "Niagara," Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," and "How to Marry a Millionaire" would establish her image as a naive but beautiful blonde. But Monroe became known not only for her highly-grossing films, including "The Seven Year Itch," "Bus Stop," "The Prince and the Showgirl," "Some Like it Hot," and "The Misfits," but also for her tragic fate. She spent most of her childhood in foster homes and an orphanage. Her marriages to baseball player Joe DiMaggio and playwright Arthur Miller ended in divorce, and she suffered from addiction, depression and anxiety. At age 36, she died from an overdose of barbiturates. Her death, officially a suicide, gave rise to the strangest conspiracy theories. Famous photos and artworks of her have solidified her status as a culture icon to this day.

Portrait taken in 1962 of American actress Marilyn Monroe during her last movie Something's got to give directed by George Cukor, which remained unfinished. (Photo by - / AFP)

Marilyn Monroe: More than a sex symbol 31.05.2021

She was fighting for self-determination and denouncing sexual harassment in Hollywood decades before the #MeToo era. The star would have turned 95 on June 1.
Flame Of New Orleans, The (1941) Marlene Dietrich Die Europaeerin Claire Ledeux (Marlene Dietrich, 3.v.l.) ist nach New Orleans gekommen, um einen reichen Mann zu heiraten. Regie: Rene Clair ,

Designer Rene Hubert — a life in costumes 19.03.2021

Swiss designer Rene Hubert made costumes for around 200 films for many of Hollywood's biggest stars. DW looks at some of the highlights from his career.
Künstler: Kemany Wa Lehulere Titel: Once Bitten, Twice Shy (Detail) 2016 Schulbänke, Zahnprothesen mit Blattgold überzogene Bücher, Stahl 5-teilig Copyright: Kemany Wa Lehulere, Courtesy Stevenson Cape Town / Johannesburg

Read my lips: Oral pleasure and pain in art 02.11.2020

The oral cavity in art: Germany's first comprehensive exhibition dedicated entirely to the mouth opens at the Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg.

***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur Berichterstattung über die Ausstelung: Finding the Unexpected: Sam Shaw – 60 Jahre Fotografie in der LUDWIGGALERIE Schloss Oberhausen verwenden!*** 02. SAM SHAW, Marilyn Monroe, New York City 1954 (Das verflixte 7. Jahr) _ Sam Shaw Inc. - www.s.jpg

Marilyn Monroe — The woman behind the myth 26.12.2018

Questions have been asked time and again about the real person behind the myth that was Marilyn Monroe. A new exhibition gives fresh insight into the blonde bombshell's private life.
This photograph released by the Brooklyn Museum of Art, titled Marilyn Monroe: Pulling Beads, is part of show opening at the museum Friday, Nov. 12, 2004. The 1962 pink tinted photograph by Bert Stern is one of more than 200 Monroe pictures from 39 photographers - including luminaries such as Richard Avedon, Gordon Parks, Robert Frank and Andy Warhol - in the museum's new exhibit, I Want to Be Loved by You: Photographs of Marilyn Monroe. (ddp images/AP Photo/Brooklyn Museum of Art, Bert Stern)

Marilyn Monroe — myth and muse 26.12.2018

Norma Jean Baker, aka Marilyn Monroe, was born in Los Angeles on June 1, 1926. Her early death at the age of 36 brought her spectacular movie career to an abrupt end. But her legacy lives on.
THE MISFITS, Marilyn Monroe, Montgomery Clift, 1961 | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Making llamas feel more glamorous than Marilyn Monroe: Inge Morath's iconic works 25.04.2018

Inge Morath's eye for detail and her meticulous manner of working led the Austrian journalist to join the famous Paris-based Magnum photography agency. A show devoted to her work opens in Berlin.
3.-Marilyn-Monroe-New-York-City-1954-Das-verflixte-7.-Jahr © Sam Shaw Inc./www.shawfamilyarchives.com

The photographer behind Marilyn Monroe's most iconic photo 22.05.2017

We've all seen Marilyn Monroe in a white dress standing over a subway ventilation. The iconic image is Sam Shaw's most famous, but certainly not his most moving. His work is now on show in Germany.
Titel: DW euromaxx Kronleuchter Schlagworte: euromaxx, DW, Kronleuchter, Wolfgang Schwarze, Thüringen, Marilyn Monroe Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Achim Köhler Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: n.n. Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: n.n. Bildbeschreibung: Kronleuchter von Wolfgang Schwarze Copyright: ©Wolfgang Schwarze

Glittering Works of Art: Chandeliers 22.05.2017

According to Marilyn Monroe, diamonds are a girl's best friend. But there are men who love the glitz and sparkle as well. Like Wolfgang Schwarze from Thüringen, one of Germany’s last trained chandelier makers.

Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress sold for 4.8 million 18.11.2016

"Happy Birthday, Mr. President" - she sang the line softly and intimately. The dress Marilyn Monroe wore that night in 1962 was no less provocative. A US-museum has now bought it at auction.
Happy Birthday Mr. President Marilyn Monroe Dress is pictured in this photo provided by Julien's Auctions. Julien's Auctions/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Monroe's 'Happy Birthday' gown fetches millions 18.11.2016

The tight, skin-tone dress that Marilyn Monroe wore while singing 'Happy Birthday, Mr. President' to John F. Kennedy in 1962 has fetched $4.8 million at auction. The actress died just months after the renowned rendition.

Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress on sale at auction 16.11.2016

"Happy Birthday, Mr. President" – she sang the line softly and intimately. The dress Marilyn Monroe wore that night in 1962 was no less provocative. It is now to be auctioned off in Los Angeles.
ARCHIV 1955 ***** In conference - Actress Marilyn Monroe, film star turned business executive, checks her lines - all curves - in a mirror at the photographic studio of her business partner, Milton Greene, in New York Jan. 28, 1955. A contract wrangle with 20th century-fox threatens to delay Marilyns recently announced plans to do some movie producing on her own. Greene, a commercial photographer, says he is going to be vice president of the newly formed Marilyn Monroe Productions, Inc. (AP Photo) | © picture-alliance/AP Images

Marilyn Monroe: The myth, the muse, the legend 31.05.2016

The iconic actress Marilyn Monroe remains a contemporary role model even decades after her death. On what would have been her 90th birthday, DW takes a look at a new book about the woman behind the myths.
Mythical muse Marilyn Monroe 31.05.2016

On Wednesday, Norma Jeane Mortenson, aka Marilyn Monroe, would have turned 90. On June 1, 1926, the woman who would wow Hollywood graced the world with her presence. Her all-too brief film career still holds sway.
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 10: Michael Jackson performs on stage during is 'HIStory' world tour concert at Ericsson Stadium November 10, 1996 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The Top-Earning Dead Celebrities: Shift Ranking of October 16 16.10.2014

1. Michael Jackson (US $170 million / last 12 months)| 2. Elvis Presley (US $55 million)| 3. Marilyn Monroe (US $27 million)| 4. Charles Schulz (US $25 million)| 5. John Lennon (US $12 million)| Source: Forbes
TO GO WITH SKorea-NKorea-refugee-art-painting,FEATURE by Jung Ha-WonPhoto taken on January 24, 2011 shows North Korean defector Song Byeok posing with his painting after an interview with AFP in Seoul. Song Byeok spent seven years churning out hundreds of paintings for Pyongyang's propaganda campaigns. AFP PHOTO / PARK JI-HWAN (Photo credit should read PARK JI-HWAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Dictators are only human: North Korean artist 03.10.2012

North Korea isn't known for its art. Most images there either extol the government or criticize its enemies. But one North Korean defector is coming to grips with his past and using his canvases as a political stage.
50 Jahre Bravo - Das Cover der ersten Aufsgabe vom Sommer 1956 und das Cover des Jugendmagazins der Nummer 34 (August 2006 nebeneinander. Quelle: Bravo

From Beatles to Britney: German Teen Mag Bravo Hits 50 26.08.2006

On Aug. 26, 1956, the first Bravo hit German newsstands with Marilyn Monroe beaming from its cover. Today, Germany's most popular teenage magazine celebrates a half-century of stars, "starschnitts" and sex advice.
