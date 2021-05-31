Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962), born and raised in Los Angeles as Norma Jeane Mortenson, was a famous Hollywood actress and very popular sex symbol who continues to be a major culture icon.

Marilyn Monroe was discovered while working in a factory. After a few minor film roles, a scandal unfolded when it was revealed that during her pin-up modeling career, she had posed for nude photos. Soon, the films "Niagara," Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," and "How to Marry a Millionaire" would establish her image as a naive but beautiful blonde. But Monroe became known not only for her highly-grossing films, including "The Seven Year Itch," "Bus Stop," "The Prince and the Showgirl," "Some Like it Hot," and "The Misfits," but also for her tragic fate. She spent most of her childhood in foster homes and an orphanage. Her marriages to baseball player Joe DiMaggio and playwright Arthur Miller ended in divorce, and she suffered from addiction, depression and anxiety. At age 36, she died from an overdose of barbiturates. Her death, officially a suicide, gave rise to the strangest conspiracy theories. Famous photos and artworks of her have solidified her status as a culture icon to this day.