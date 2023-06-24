Staying true to yourself is the mantra of 21st century divas, including the multi-talented Lizzo who advocates body positivity and self-love. "I can't wake up one day and not be black. I can't wake up one day and not be a woman. I can't wake up one day and not be fat. I always had those three things against me and because I fight for myself, I have to fight for everyone else," she once said.