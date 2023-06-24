'DIVA' exhibition celebrates extraordinary women
They are icons and superstars who have defined popular culture for decades. With "DIVA," the Victoria and Albert Museum in London celebrates female performers.
Maria Callas, opera singer (1923 - 1977)
Millions of opera fans that still adore Callas today are sure that she was like no other. The term diva, Italian for "the divine one," originated in the opera world and has identified singers of exceptional talent since the 18th century. "I will always be as difficult as necessary to achieve the best," the world's most famous opera singer Callas once said.
Adelina Patti, opera singer (1843 - 1919)
In the 19th century, she was the superstar among opera singers. Her fame and wealth gave her independence unknown to women at the time. Showcasing artists like Adelina Patti, the "DIVA" exhibition launches with a historical overview of the social significance of extraordinary women, and how they have shaped today's pop culture.
Billie Holiday, jazz singer (1915 - 1959)
Beginning in the early 20th century, some divas used their popularity to advocate for women's rights and political change. With the power of their incredible voices, black singers like Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin and Nina Simone protested oppression, becoming icons of the civil rights movement. Holiday was the first jazz singer to perform at New York's MET in 1944.
Marilyn Monroe, singer and actress (1926 - 1962)
The show also looks at divas in distress, including the power struggles and slander marking the tragic life of Marilyn Monroe. "Hollywood is a place where they pay you a thousand dollars for a kiss and fifty cents for your soul," Monroe once said. Talent alone is no longer at the heart of a diva cult that demands intimate glimpses into these women's private lives.
Fashion for change: Cher, Elton John and Diana Ross
Many of the exhibits at the V&A, the world's largest museum of decorative arts and design, are iconic costumes. Elton John is featured too, framed in this photo with Cher (left) and Diana Ross (right). Four outfits designed by star costume designer Bob Mackie for Cher are on display.
Tina Turner, singer (1939 - 2023)
Tina Turner was not only an icon of music but of fashion. Her 'flame dress,' shown here in the original sketch, and in the exhibition as a costume, has become the stuff of legend that symbolized her vibrancy and passion.
Grace Jones, singer, actress and performance artist
In the 1980s, the image of divas was constantly changing. Women like Grace Jones or Madonna focused on expressing their sexuality and constantly reinvented their personalities. This liberating sense of self-reinvestion was adpted bz male stars like Elton John, Freddie Mercury or Prince who expressed their femininity.
Whitney Houston (1963 - 2012)
Along with Mariah Carey and Celine Dion, Whitney Houston was the third diva of the 1990s. At 20, she was a glittering goddess, dressed in elegant gowns and jewelry to accentuate her exceptional voice. The pressures of fame took their toll. She died with a dozen prescription drug bottles found in her hotel suite.
Lizzo, singer and rapper
Staying true to yourself is the mantra of 21st century divas, including the multi-talented Lizzo who advocates body positivity and self-love. "I can't wake up one day and not be black. I can't wake up one day and not be a woman. I can't wake up one day and not be fat. I always had those three things against me and because I fight for myself, I have to fight for everyone else," she once said.