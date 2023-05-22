How a radio station is helping fishers

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaHow a radio station is helping fishersTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaAparna Ganesan3 hours ago3 hours agoFishers in India have drawn on traditional knowledge and techniques for generations, but climate change has turned several constants into unpredictable variables. We tune into a community radio station in Tamil Nadu that is helping them adapt.https://p.dw.com/p/4RV5IAdvertisement