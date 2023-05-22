  1. Skip to content
How a radio station is helping fishers

Aparna Ganesan
3 hours ago

Fishers in India have drawn on traditional knowledge and techniques for generations, but climate change has turned several constants into unpredictable variables. We tune into a community radio station in Tamil Nadu that is helping them adapt.

