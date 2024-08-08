Housing crisis makes new start difficult for migrants in Portugal
Portugal has been struggling with a severe real estate crisis for years. Prices have exploded. It is not only the Portuguese who are suffering: The situation is particularly difficult for migrants.
Oppressive conditions
In search of a better life, Andreia Costa moved from Brazil to Portugal in 2022. In October 2023, the then-50-year-old lived in a tent in a forest, disillusioned by reality.
Migrants and locals living in tents
On a plot of land on the outskirts of Lisbon, more and more migrants — and locals — are gradually coming together because they have been driven out of the cities by high rents. According to real estate data specialist Confidencial Imobiliario, rents have risen by 94% and house prices by 186% since 2015.
Only cleaning jobs despite training
Early in the morning, Andreia Costa, a trained carpenter, would leave the makeshift camp in the forest and set off for a job as a cleaner in Carcavelos in Cascais. Portugal is one of the poorest countries in Western Europe with the lowest average wages in the region. They are often not enough to afford a solid roof over your head.
Tedious everyday life
Andreia Costa and her friend Marcia Leandro, who is also Brazilian, would use a public beach shower to bring water to their camp. They received the minimum wage of 760 euros a month for their cleaning jobs. The rent of 400 euros a month for a small room was unaffordable.
As good as it gets
"I shouldn't have to spend more than 50 percent of my salary on a room," said Costa. "The rent makes people's lives unbearable." Living in the tent was hard, everything was kept to a minimum. In the evenings, after work, Andreia Costa often walked back to the camp in complete darkness, as there are no street lights.
Housing crisis nothing new
Portugal's foreign population numbered more than one million in 2023, more than double the 2018 figure of 480,000. Brazilians make up the largest migrant community, but increasing numbers are coming from Southeast Asia to work in agriculture, hospitality, transport or delivery services.
Small glimmer of hope
Andreia Costa looked into buying at a caravan in Barreiro. Despite everything, she maintained her positive attitude during her months in the tent. She had friends in the camp and was able to save some money.
An improvised dining room
Researcher Simone Tulumello explains that there are two very different groups of migrants: Some are poor, others are wealthy investors, pensioners or highly qualified professionals. Portugal would also like to change the visa regulations so that wealthy foreigners can invest in housing for locals or migrants.
The desire to do better
Andreia Costa has now moved — into her own caravan. "I don't need anything more than this place to be happy," says Costa. But she still has a dream: one day she would like to buy a plot of land where others affected by the housing crisis can live.