Horrors of the Nazi era in graphic novels

The Nazi era from a child's perspective

"When I have nightmares, I tell them to Mom and it's much better afterwards. Do you want to tell me yours?" Elsa asks her grandmother Dounia. Heeding the advice of her granddaughter, Dounia breaks her decades-long silence, telling Elsa what she had to endure as a Jewish girl in France. Loïc Dauvillier's "Hidden: A Child's Story of the Holocaust" (2014) is a touching plea for humanity.