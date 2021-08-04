  1. Skip to content
People jumping up in the air in front of a sunset.
To hope is to be humanImage: Arno Burgi/ZB/dpa/picture alliance
LifestyleGermany

German expressions to inspire hope

Louisa Schaefer
2 hours ago

You might find it hard to learn German, but don't give up! As one expression goes: Hope is the last to die.

https://p.dw.com/p/3v7dz

The past couple of years have been fraught with challenges, as well as devastation and tragedy: from the COVID pandemic to the war in Ukraine, from soaring food and energy prices to climate change consequences.

Yet, despite the massive challenges, few people want to give up hope that things might turn better. After all, to hope is to be human. 

Why Germans love hiking and the great outdoors

Click through the gallery above to learn some German expressions that may inspire you to not give up hope.

This article is an updated version of one originally published on August 4, 2021.

