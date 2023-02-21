  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Berlinale
Chinese scientist He Jiankui reads a statement to the media at a hotel in Beijing
Chinese scientist He Jiankui announced his work visa just hours before it was revokedImage: GREG BAKER/AFP
ScienceHong Kong

Hong Kong voids visa of controversial gene-editing scientist

27 minutes ago

Authorities say the visa has been revoked because of a prior conviction for practicing medicine without a license. He Jiankui's work in altering the embryos of twin girls previously caused controversy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4No3r

Hong Kong canceled the work visa on Tuesday of a Chinese scientist who sparked an ethical controversy five years ago after creating the world's first genetically-edited babies

The authorities in Hong Kong made the decision just hours after He Jiankui announced his research plans in the city. 

In 2018, He had shocked the world through his announcement of altering the embryos of twin girls to confer immunity to HIV.

Many in the scientific community criticized his work as unethical. He was convicted of practicing medicine without a license by a mainland Chinese court in the year thereafter and sentenced to spend three years in prison alongside a fine of 3 million yuan  ($445.000, €408.000). 

Ten months after his release, He announced that Hong Kong was going to grant him a visa and that he was in contact with universities, research institutes and companies in the financial hub. 

He said he was considering working in Hong Kong if there was an appropriate opportunity. He also said he was planning to research gene therapy for scarce hereditary diseases. 

"My scientific research will comply with the ethics codes and international consensus on scientific research,'' the scientist said at a short news conference.

Gene editing for crops

Initial granting of visa met with criticism 

This original granting of a visa to He Jiankui had raised criticism in the scientific community and had dampened Hong Kong's fresh immigration scheme aimed at attracting top talent from across the world. 

However, Hong Kong's government said later on Tuesday that it had nullified the visa of an individual who "made false statements" when applying. A criminal investigation into the case had been launched. 

"After the immigration department reviewed the application, it suspected that someone had made false statements to get the visa approval,'' the statement wrote. "The director of immigration has declared that the visa is invalid in accordance with the law.'

While He was not named in the statement, details of his case were mentioned. 

It added that applicants must declare whether they had a criminal record in future, a requirement that did not exist when He applied for the visa, officials admitted. 

los/wd (AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

President Joe Biden holds a speech at the Royal Castle after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw

Joe Biden in Poland says Ukraine 'stands free'

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (left) and her Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama

Why is Germany closely following Nigeria's election?

Why is Germany closely following Nigeria's election?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

President Joe Biden meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in New York

How is the Philippines balancing ties with China and the US?

How is the Philippines balancing ties with China and the US?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A "Employees wanted" board at a restaurant

Is Germany's skilled-labor shortage a myth?

Is Germany's skilled-labor shortage a myth?

Business11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU fast-tracked COVID shots. Can it do bullets for Ukraine?

Politics20 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian man cries as he sits on the rubble of a collapsed building in the rebel-held town of Jindayris.

Did EU, US sanctions stop earthquake aid in Syria?

Did EU, US sanctions stop earthquake aid in Syria?

Politics21 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

Groups of migrants cross Rio Grande in the US border with Mexico

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

Migration53 minutes ago
More from North America

Latin America

A black and white photo of Pablo Neruda, smiling, showing his top front teeth, in 1965

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

ScienceFebruary 20, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage