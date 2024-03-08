Hong Kong releases draft of new national security law

The proposed legislation seeks to increase the government's authority in addressing potential threats to its governance. The law proposes up to life imprisonment for treason and insurrection.

The draft "Safeguarding National Security Bill," covers reason, espionage, external interference, state secrets, and sedition.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee on Thursday called for the bill to be passed at "full speed."

It is expected to pass easily, possibly in weeks, in a legislature packed with Beijing loyalists following an electoral overhaul.

Concerns over freedoms

Critics have warned the legislation will make Hong Kong's legal framework increasingly similar to that of mainland China.

The Hong Kong government has stated that several Western countries have comparable laws, and that these regulations are necessary to close gaps in the national security system, which was reinforced in 2020 with another national security law directly imposed by China.

According to Hong Kong's Basic Law, the government needs to enact a national security law. A previous attempt to pass the aw resulted in mass protests in 2019, after which a security law was put in place in 2020 to crack down on dissent.

Many pro-democracy activists have been arrested and punished, while others have escaped abroad. Several society groups and outspoken media outlets have been disbanded.

The government of the former British colony has said that it would affect only "an extremely small minority" of residents.

Several stakeholders are closely monitoring these developments. Some critics say this will cause a further decline in the civil liberties enjoyed by Hong Kong citizens.

