Hong Kong Opposition Vanishes

14 minutes ago

China thinks Hong Kong’s special status is history. Traces of the 2019 protests have faded away, but the spirit of the opposition lives on. Still, speaking openly about it is getting harder by the day.

Also on Global Us:

 

Mauritius: Exiled Chagossians

The Indian Ocean’s Chagos Archipelago is a British Overseas Territory. The population was cleared to make way for the large Diego Garcia military base from the late 1960s. Mauritius is demanding it be given back and Chagossians want to return home.

 

 

 

Argentina: GM wheat

Argentina has developed drought-resistant genetically-modified wheat. GM wheat products are on sale with no special labelling. Producers and large-scale farmers praise the new wheat but many others worry about the effect on their health.

 

 

 

 

Global Teen South Africa

Mbali Mbeleko is 18 years old and comes from Cape Town. She likes sports and wants to study media abroad. She thinks povery and hunger are the world’s biggest problems today.

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 24.07.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 24.07.2023 – 04:15 UTC
MON 24.07.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 24.07.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 25.07.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 26.07.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 26.07.2023 – 21:30 UTC
THU 27.07.2023 – 17:30 UTC
FRI 28.07.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 28.07.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

