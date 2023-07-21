Hong Kong Opposition Vanishes
Also on Global Us:
Mauritius: Exiled Chagossians
The Indian Ocean’s Chagos Archipelago is a British Overseas Territory. The population was cleared to make way for the large Diego Garcia military base from the late 1960s. Mauritius is demanding it be given back and Chagossians want to return home.
Argentina: GM wheat
Argentina has developed drought-resistant genetically-modified wheat. GM wheat products are on sale with no special labelling. Producers and large-scale farmers praise the new wheat but many others worry about the effect on their health.
Global Teen South Africa
Mbali Mbeleko is 18 years old and comes from Cape Town. She likes sports and wants to study media abroad. She thinks povery and hunger are the world’s biggest problems today.
