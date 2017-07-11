Hong Kong: Ex-security chief John Lee named new leader

Hong Kong elected a new leader, John Lee, on Sunday.

Lee, 64, is set to replace Carrie Lam as Hong Kong's next chief executive on July 1.

Lee was the former chief secretary of Hong Kong before he announced his bid to become the chief executive of the Chinese special administrative region.

Lee was the only candidate in the running since an election committee that voted for Lee was, in turn, elected by pro-Beijing figures from Hong Kong's establishment circle in September last year.

A former deputy police commissioner until he was promoted to be chief secretary in 2021, Lee built up a reputation for strict law and order.

Lee's image is that of a "tough guy and a law enforcer that would not like to listen to others' views, be accommodating, or be measured," Kenneth Chan, a political scientist at Hong Kong Baptist University, recently told DW.

But critics of Lee have pointed to his role in the government's sweeping crackdown of protesters during the 2019 pro-democracy movement.

Lee, as a security official then, oversaw thousands of arrests. At the time, the police were also criticized for using excessive force.

