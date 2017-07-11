 Hong Kong: Ex-security chief John Lee named new leader | News | DW | 08.05.2022

News

Hong Kong: Ex-security chief John Lee named new leader

An election committee composed largely of pro-Beijing figures voted for John Lee, a former security official, to be the new leader of Hong Kong. Lee, the only candidate in the vote, replaces Carrie Lam in July.

Hong Kong's former-Chief Secretary John Lee introduces his election manifesto at an event in Hong Kong on April 29, 2022

John Lee was the only one running for Hong Kong's top post

Hong Kong elected a new leader, John Lee, on Sunday. 

Lee, 64, is set to replace Carrie Lam as Hong Kong's next chief executive on July 1.

Lee was the former chief secretary of Hong Kong before he announced his bid to become the chief executive of the Chinese special administrative region.

Lee was the only candidate in the running since an election committee that voted for Lee was, in turn, elected by pro-Beijing figures from Hong Kong's establishment circle in September last year.

A former deputy police commissioner until he was promoted to be chief secretary in 2021, Lee built up a reputation for strict law and order.

Lee's image is that of a "tough guy and a law enforcer that would not like to listen to others' views, be accommodating, or be measured," Kenneth Chan, a political scientist at Hong Kong Baptist University, recently told DW.

But critics of Lee have pointed to his role in the government's sweeping crackdown of protesters during the 2019 pro-democracy movement.

Lee, as a security official then, oversaw thousands of arrests. At the time, the police were also criticized for using excessive force.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Watch video 01:59

John Lee expected to be Hong Kong's next leader

rm/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

