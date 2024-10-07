Hong Kong - Censorship, Protest, Art

Hong Kong - Censorship, Protest, ArtOctober 7, 2024
How are they doing, five years on?
Unlike many of his contemporaries, multimedia artist Samson Young chose to remain in Hong Kong rather than going into exile. Young plays with codes and hidden references in his complex art installations.
Filmmaker Kiwi Chow also stayed. He sold the rights to an internationally acclaimed documentary about the 2019 protest movement to a friend outside the country.
Others felt they could no longer stay in Hong Kong, like Kacey Wong, who now lives and works in Taiwan. Despite their different paths, these artists all ask themselves the same question:
Will Hong Kong ever be as free as it was before the protests, or will Beijing’s grip get even tighter?
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
FRI 18.10.2024 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 18.10.2024 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 19.10.2024 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 20.10.2024 – 19:15 UTC
MON 21.10.2024 – 09:15 UTC
MON 21.10.2024 – 16:15 UTC
MON 21.10.2024 – 21:15 UTC
WED 23.10.2024 – 12:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4