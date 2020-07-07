Homeless in Istanbul - No Hope of State Aid

Homelessness has risen steeply in recent years due to the economic crisis, the pandemic and the arrival of many refugees. But the state does little to help.

The chasm between rich and poor is becoming ever clearer in the city of Istanbul, a metropolis of 15 million. There are homeless people everywhere - even in tourist areas, neighborhoods of luxury stores and new building sites. But because state aid is almost non-existent, it’s left to volunteers do their best to alleviate the plight of those in need. This is no easy task.

54-year-old Ayşe Tükrükçü was homeless herself once. After years of coerced sex work, she was no longer able to get her life back on track. But now she’s turned things around and helps other homeless people. She works in a café where the poor can eat for free. But Ayşe needs to find a steady stream of sponsors to keep the project running - a huge challenge.

Mustafa Karaman also volunteers, helping the homeless. The sociologist is also one of few in Turkey conducting research on the issue of homelessness. He and his father converted an old post van into a mobile soup kitchen, which he drives through Istanbul every night. This gives him valuable insights into the poverty experienced by local people, as well as by refugees. He finds it shocking that their stories are simply not being heard. Every winter brings new cases of people who have frozen to death on the street; tragedies that go largely unnoticed.



