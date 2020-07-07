Himalayan Expedition - Sophie Lavaud and the 8000-Meter-High Adventure

Will her third attempt be successful?

Originally, Sophie wanted to become a dancer. Instead, she went into business. For years, there was little to suggest that this businesswoman would one day stand on the summit of Mount Everest or K2. But the financial crisis of 2008 forced Sophie Lavaud to rethink what she wanted out of life.



Since turning to mountain climbing, Sophie has climbed eleven of the 14 highest mountains in the world. On 18 expeditions, she has headed for the highest peaks of the Himalayas. Of course, not all of these attempts were successful. But what does success really mean, in the mountains? Sophie believes it is less about attaining a goal than about perseverance, courage and dealing with setbacks.





Director Lisa Röösli accompanies Sophie Lavaud on her expedition in spring 2021 and tells a moving story of failure and the art of getting back up again. The expedition team was made up entirely of women, including the film crew.







