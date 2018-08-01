 High Five: Five European cities you may not know are a favorite topic for songwriters | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 03.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

High Five: Five European cities you may not know are a favorite topic for songwriters

Life in a big city offers a lot of material for song lyrics. A look at millions of songs has produced a ranking of the cities sung about the most.

  • Milan Cathedral (Getty Images/AFP/M. Medina)

    High Five: European cities of a thousand songs

    Milan

    With its elegant architecture, the creativity of a fashion metropolis and two top soccer teams, there are plenty of reasons to serenade the Italian city. It comes in fifth in the ranking of cities in Europe that are the topic of songs - exactly 3,854 of them were written about Milan, most of them in Italian.

  • Skyline Berlin (picture-alliance/R. Schlesinger)

    High Five: European cities of a thousand songs

    Berlin

    With 6,267 songs, Berlin ranks fourth. Some of the tunes testify to the deep love-hate relationship Germans have for their capital. The band Seeed sings about dire grey winters there in the popular "Dickes B," while Kraftclub shines a light on the hype about the city in "Ich will nicht nach Berlin" (I don't want to go to Berlin). Neither detracts from the city's popularity.

  • Rome, Trevi fountain with people (picture-alliance)

    High Five: European cities of a thousand songs

    Rome

    Many stars have sung about the eternal city. Elvis Presley warbles about a love affair in Rome in "Heart of Rome," Frank Sinatra immortalizes the famous Trevi Fountain with "Three Coins in the Fountain". And there are many more - Rome came in third in the ranking with 11,859 songs.

  • London skyline (picture-alliance/Prisma/C. Bowman)

    High Five: European cities of a thousand songs

    London

    The potential playlist for the British capital is even longer: 14,805 songs were written about London, including The Clash's 1979 "London Calling." More recently, Adele has honored her hometown with "Hometown Glory" and in "The City," Ed Sheeran sings about the challenges of being new to London.

  • Eiffel tower and French flag (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Kneffel)

    High Five: European cities of a thousand songs

    Paris

    Paris has inspired even more musicians. Paris-born and bred chanson singer Edith Piaf sang many a song about her hometown. Ella Fitzgerald, Mireille Mathieu and Zaz are also included in the long list of musicians who sing about the city of love and romance. With no less than 20,007 songs, Paris tops the list of European cities that have been sung about the most.


  • Milan Cathedral (Getty Images/AFP/M. Medina)

    High Five: European cities of a thousand songs

    Milan

    With its elegant architecture, the creativity of a fashion metropolis and two top soccer teams, there are plenty of reasons to serenade the Italian city. It comes in fifth in the ranking of cities in Europe that are the topic of songs - exactly 3,854 of them were written about Milan, most of them in Italian.

  • Skyline Berlin (picture-alliance/R. Schlesinger)

    High Five: European cities of a thousand songs

    Berlin

    With 6,267 songs, Berlin ranks fourth. Some of the tunes testify to the deep love-hate relationship Germans have for their capital. The band Seeed sings about dire grey winters there in the popular "Dickes B," while Kraftclub shines a light on the hype about the city in "Ich will nicht nach Berlin" (I don't want to go to Berlin). Neither detracts from the city's popularity.

  • Rome, Trevi fountain with people (picture-alliance)

    High Five: European cities of a thousand songs

    Rome

    Many stars have sung about the eternal city. Elvis Presley warbles about a love affair in Rome in "Heart of Rome," Frank Sinatra immortalizes the famous Trevi Fountain with "Three Coins in the Fountain". And there are many more - Rome came in third in the ranking with 11,859 songs.

  • London skyline (picture-alliance/Prisma/C. Bowman)

    High Five: European cities of a thousand songs

    London

    The potential playlist for the British capital is even longer: 14,805 songs were written about London, including The Clash's 1979 "London Calling." More recently, Adele has honored her hometown with "Hometown Glory" and in "The City," Ed Sheeran sings about the challenges of being new to London.

  • Eiffel tower and French flag (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Kneffel)

    High Five: European cities of a thousand songs

    Paris

    Paris has inspired even more musicians. Paris-born and bred chanson singer Edith Piaf sang many a song about her hometown. Ella Fitzgerald, Mireille Mathieu and Zaz are also included in the long list of musicians who sing about the city of love and romance. With no less than 20,007 songs, Paris tops the list of European cities that have been sung about the most.


It's easy to guess the winner in the worldwide ranking of cities that inspired the most songs: New York, with a whopping 30,867 songs. That's according to a study by a travel agency and a lyrics online platform that scanned 14 million international song texts for city names.

Everyone has heard at least one song about New York, be it Frank Sinatra's time-honored unofficial anthem "New York, New York" or Jay Z and Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind" - the new unofficial city anthem. Other favorites include Taylor Swift's "Welcome to New York" and Ed Sheeran with "New York." The study also found that at least a dozen New-York-themed songs join the long list every year.

What follows New York in the ranking?

Two European cities, although a far cry from the top-ranked Big Apple. The High Five ranking of European cities featured most often in songs reveals who came in second and third.

DW recommends

High Five: European cities of a thousand songs

Cities inspire legends - and songwriters too. Thousands of songs have been written about cities all over the world. Here's a ranking of the most sung-about cities in Europe. (03.08.2018)  

Related content

Rom, Trevi Brunnen

High Five: European cities of a thousand songs 03.08.2018

Cities inspire legends - and songwriters too. Thousands of songs have been written about cities all over the world. Here's a ranking of the most sung-about cities in Europe.

Teledisko in Berlin

High Five: 5 unusual party locations 05.06.2018

Dancing in a disco, boozing in a bar? How boring! Nowadays, partygoers aren't satisfied with just any old party at your standard locale. They want to celebrate whenever they want, wherever they want!

Musiker Mick Jagger The Rolling Stones Konzert Juni 2013

Mick Jagger at 75: more musical milestones 26.07.2018

The Rolling Stones frontman didn't have to wait long for success. But what might have become of Mick Jagger if he didn't get caught urinating by a gas station in 1965? At 75, the bad boy is rocking on.

Film

Schwiss Film festival Locarno - film projektion on the Piazza Grande in Locarno (picture-alliance/dpa/Keystone/U. Flueeler)

The lure of the Locarno Film Festival

A movie about a sports scam, a retrospective and special honors for a Hollywood actress: The 2018 Locarno Film Festival is sure to draw the crowds. The city's Piazza Grande square is one of the more spectacular venues. 

Books

Johannesburg Kinder in Alexandra Township mandela Wandbild (Getty Images/J. Mitchell)

Growing up with Nelson Mandela

On his 100th birthday, people all over the world are celebrating Nelson Mandela's legacy: as South Africa's first black president and a giant of the anti-apartheid struggle. But Mandela was also a family man. 

Arts.21

Pianist Daniil Trifonov (DW)

A new Chopin (1)

Producing great music: two Chopin piano concertos are meticulously rearranged by Mikhail Pletnev and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra with the young Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov on the grand piano. A fascinating documentary by Deutsche Welle. 

Arts

Frankfurt, Museum Liebighaus zeigt William Kentridge (Liebieghaus Skulpturensammlung / Norbert Miguletz)

Art vs. colonialism

Frankfurt’s Liebieghaus Sculpture Collection is showcasing works by South African artist William Kentridge. They expose and reflect on colonialism. Kentridge’s oeuvre is both poetic and disturbing.  

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  