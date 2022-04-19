Hermann Nitsch: Cult avant-garde artist dies

Austrian artist Hermann Nitsch, who shocked audiences with paintings and performance art using human blood and dead animals, has died at age 83, his family said Tuesday.
"Hermann Nitsch died peacefully at the age of 83 after a serious illness," read a statement from his family after the artist passed away in a hospital in the province of Lower Austria.
Radical art experimentation
Born in Vienna in 1938, Nitsch was 15 when he attended the Graphic Teaching and Research Institute in the Austrian capital.
By the late 1950s, his early religion-themed works inspired him to conceive the idea of a ritual blood spectacle, a total work of art consisting of music, theater and painting that was to dominate his work until his death.
Nitsch puts the finishing touches on an 'Aktion' performed in Frankfurt in 2001
Along with fellow radical artist Günter Brus, Nitsch was a key member of Vienna's Aktion art movement that practiced violent performance art rituals involving blood, faeces and crucifixions — often as a statement again Austrian fascism.
His own provocative Aktion in the early 1960s took the form of the long-running "Orgies Mysteries Theater," a performance grounded in animal slaughters and religious sacrifices.
In August 1998, Nitsch's monumental project, nearly 40 years in the making and his 100th Aktion, was a re-imagining of the story of creation. This "Six Day Play" was the self-described pinnacle of his career.
Previously, the artist had taken part in two "Documenta" art fairs in Kassel, Germany, and in 1975, radical performance artist Marina Abramovic took part in one of his rituals.
The 122nd Aktion of Nitsch's "Organ Mysteries Theater" was performed in Vienna in 2005
'Stirring up the audience'
The cult provacateur Nitsch's more recent shows included an exhibition in Sicily, Italy, in 2015, which featured dead animals on crucifixes, and led to animal rights groups to accuse him of blasphemy and inciting violence.
His wife Rita Nitsch told AFP press agency at the time that "this kind of small ruckus" is inevitable with his work, but that "quality has triumphed over the polemic."
"I want my work to stir up the audience, the participants of my performances," the artist once said. "I want to arouse them by the means of sensual intensity and to bring them an understanding of their existence."
In 2018, Hermann Nitsch took part in the "1914/1918 - Not Then, Not Now, Not Ever" exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of the end of WWII, turning a cube of wood into a symbolic butcher's block covered with blood to recall the brutality of war.
And in summer 2021, Nitsch painted scenes for a concert version of Richard Wagner's “Walküre” at the the Bayreuth Festival.
The artists legacy is assured, with two museums already dedicated to Nitsch's work having been established in Naples, Italy and in Mistelbach, Austria.
Marina Abramovic: A lifelong performance
'Marina Abramovic. The Cleaner'
She laid naked on blocks of ice, cut herself and screamed until she lost her voice: Marina Abramovic used her body as a radical tool of expression like no other artist before her. A look back at the life and work.
-
1973: Pain, but no pain
1973: Pain, but no pain
Her first performance involved playing the Russian game with 10 knives and two tape recorders. It was an eye-opener for her: "I felt as though my body had no limits, as though pain couldn't affect me anymore, as though nothing mattered anymore - an exhilarating experience," Marina Abramovic wrote in her autobiography. "At that moment, I knew that I had found the medium that was right for me."
-
1974: Growing up in a communist system
1974: Growing up in a communist system
Marina Abramovic, born to two partisans, grew up in Belgrade. She was privileged in that she was given an art education, but she also felt lonely and was often beaten by her mother. The oppression of Tito's regime in former communist Yugoslavia often features in her hazardous works. During this performance in Belgrade, she was rescued from flames by people in the audience.
-
1975: Artistic development
1975: Artistic development
In her early works, injuries inflicted by herself or others, nudity and unconsciousness were means of expression she frequently used. This was the artist's way of protesting against decorative esthetics that had marked her youth: "I was convinced that art ought to be disturbing, that it should pose questions while being trendsetting."
-
1976: An art relation
1976: An art relation
An encounter with German artist Ulay (Frank Uwe Laysiepen) heralded a new era in Abramovic's work. They fell in love at first sight and worked as a creative team from then on. Their cooperation started off with a noteworthy performance at the Venice Biennale with both artists colliding against each other with their naked bodies — for 58 minutes.
-
1978: Creative fusion
1978: Creative fusion
The two artists lived and worked together for 12 years. It can be assumed that they spent half of that time on an artistic flight of fancy. Totally free, they lived in a small Citroen bus for four years, traveling to various locations where they were invited to give performances.
-
1980: Falling out of love
1980: Falling out of love
Even their separation in 1988 was sealed with a performance. In a piece called "The Great Wall Walk," they walked towards each other along the Great Wall of China, starting at opposite ends and meeting in the middle. The work was originally planned as a romantic manifesto, but they ended up doing the three-month walk to end their relationship. They separated, both as a couple, and as a team.
-
1997: Down to the bones
1997: Down to the bones
Rather than slowing down Marina Abramović's output, the separation actually inspired her. In 1997, she was invited to present her work in the international section of the Venice Biennale. She was awarded a Golden Lion for her performance "Balkan Baroque," dealing with the Balkan Wars, in which she spent seven hours a day washing a mountain of bloody cow bones, over four days.
-
1997: Cleaning the mirror
1997: Cleaning the mirror
Her bone action was reminiscent of an earlier series of video performances called "Cleaning the Mirror," which is reperformed at her current exhibition in Stockholm. Reperformances are an opportunity to preserve some of her performance artworks. Since the 1990s, she has also been transmitting her "Abramović Method" to young performance artists.
-
2002: Career in New York
2002: Career in New York
Abramovic moved to New York in 2000, where she developed theater pieces, performances and encounters with other artists. It took the American public quite some time to accept her art. In "House with The Ocean View," the artist spent 12 days in three open rooms. Her vision for this piece was to transform the energy field between herself and the viewers.
-
2010: Three months of presence
2010: Three months of presence
The exhibition in the Museum of Modern Art was not only a comprehensive retrospective featuring re-performances of her best known works. She herself was present for three months so that the visitors could meet her personally — a huge success. The surrounding media hype helped her reach not only an elite interested in modern art, but a very broad public as well.
-
2020: Remembering an icon
2020: Remembering an icon
In 2020 the artist debuted the operatic project, "7 Deaths of Maria Callas," at Munich's Bayerische Staatsoper, which she re-enacted the deaths of an opera star whom she idolized. "Like many of the opera heroines she created on stage, she too died of love. She died of a broken heart," said Abramovic.