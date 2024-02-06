Heavy rainfall and flooding hits southern Germany
Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in many parts of southern Germany. Villages and towns have been rushing to take measures to stop the water — or evacuate their citizens.
More warnings for Sunday
Sunday's weather forecast predicted strong thunderstorms in central and southern Germany. The German Weather Service maintained the highest warning level for the region between Lake Constance and Upper Swabia to western Upper Bavaria, cautioning about severe weather. So far, one firefigther has died and at least one person is missing.
Completely surrounded by floodwater
The areas severely affected include the district of Augsburg to the west of Munich. Here in Fischach, several residential houses have been cut off from the outside world due to flooding. Some residents had to be evacuated by helicopter.
Flooded basements and ground floors
In the town of Babenhausen, countless houses had their basements and groundfloors flooded. Here too, helicopters were used to help and two people were rescued from the roof of their home. Emergency services in the district reportedly got more than 100 people to safety on Saturday including dozens of children.
Emergency warnings in several districts
The district of Günzburg is one of several in Bavaria that have issued the highest alarm level. Water was up to 1.5 meters (almost five feet) high in the city center of Babbenhausen. People and animals were being rescued with the help of boats and tractors.
Evacuations on Lake Constance
As early as Friday, Lindau on Lake Constance reported an "extremely critical flood situation." The water was pushing out of the sewage system; streets were up to one meter (3.2 feet) under water and temporarily, the city bus service has been stopped. Here, a house is being evacuated.
Preparations in Regensburg
Most of the water in the affected area is eventually headed for the Danube. That means it eventually will end up in Europe's second-largest river. Further downstream, in Regensburg, preparations are already underway for the predicted rising water level.
Landslide derails express train
Trains between Munich and Stuttgart were canceled again on Sunday, as residents and authorities battled heavy rain. Two wagons of an intercity express train derailed in Baden-Württemberg due to a landslide.
More evacuations on Sunday
Schrobenhausen was another town severely affected. On Sunday morning, more people were being evacuated with boats and then brought to safety while their houses remained flooded.
Rivers expected to rise further
In the town of Pfaffenhofen, the small Ilm river was flooding large areas and with more rain expected in the next days, the water levels are due to rise more and more.