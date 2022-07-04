Has Germany's 9-euro travel ticket lived up to expectations?

In spring, Germany's coalition government announced a heavily discounted nation-wide travel pass — the so-called 9-euro ticket — would be made available for June, July and August. Each pass allows ticket-holders to use Germany's public transport network for one calendar month. News of the scheme sparked excitement, yet led some to wonder whether the transport infrastructure would be able to cope with an expected spike in passenger numbers. It was significant that Deutsche Bahn had already warned in advance that travelers should refrain from taking bicycles on trains starting from June due to a lack of space.

Most beautiful train routes to travel with Germany's €9 ticket Ravenna Bridge in the Black Forest It's probably the best deal in the history of German train travel: For June, July and August 2022 many train rides will cost only 9 euros ($9.50). The ticket is valid for Deutsche Bahn transport offerings such as RB trains, RE trains, U-Bahn, S-Bahn, bus and tram. Don't miss the Black Forest route crossing the Ravenna bridge (pictured) in southern Germany.

Most beautiful train routes to travel with Germany's €9 ticket Upper Middle Rhine Whether by boat, car, bike or train, a trip along the Rhine river is sure to be memorable. One of the most beautiful parts is the Upper Middle Rhine Valley, which connects Bingen, Rüdesheim und Koblenz. Dotted with castles and charming villages, this wine-growing area was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2002. Enjoy looking out the window during this 67 kilometer (41 mile) journey.

Most beautiful train routes to travel with Germany's €9 ticket Moselle River route Traveling along the Moselle river is another breathtaking train route in Germany. Start in the city of Koblenz where the Rhine and Moselle rivers meet, and pass numerous vineyards and castles, including picturesque villages like Cochem an der Mosel. Deutsche Bahn runs the Moselle line from Koblenz to Trier. The cheap price makes it more affordable to stop and taste local wines along the way.

Most beautiful train routes to travel with Germany's €9 ticket Lindau on Lake Constance The train tracks running along Lake Constance in the country's south make for yet another spectacular train journey. The RE5 train, for example, starts in Stuttgart and ends in the Bavarian town of Lindau. Follow kilometers of wildflower fields and nature and take in views of the Alps before the final stop where you can get off an explore the old town on Lindau island.

Most beautiful train routes to travel with Germany's €9 ticket Munich to Salzburg As in other German cities like Berlin, one can buy a monthly ticket for Munich's public transportation for only 9 euros in June, July and August. But there's much more — travel lovers can take the train all the way across the Alps to the beautiful Austrian city of Salzburg, a route on the Bavarian Meridian Line which will also be on offer with the new cheap ticket.

Most beautiful train routes to travel with Germany's €9 ticket Hamburg to Sylt For 90 days, it will be easier than ever to reach this popular Frisian island in the North Sea. Starting in the neighborhood of Altona in Hamburg, one can hop on the RE6 and go directly to this island known for its sand dunes, marshland nature preserves, and myriad outdoor activities. The journey takes just under 4 hours.

Most beautiful train routes to travel with Germany's €9 ticket Dresden to Decin, Czech Republic Exploring Germany's Saxon Switzerland with its impressive sandstone rock formations is a breeze by train. A route takes you seamlessly along the Elbe River from Dresden to the town of Bad Schandau, where many hikers begin. One can also continue to Decin, a town in the Czech Republic which is a popular base to explore the Czech side of the park: Bohemian Switzerland.

Most beautiful train routes to travel with Germany's €9 ticket From Gera to Cheb over the Göltzschtal Viaduct Train enthusiasts will love the chance to cross the world's biggest brick-built bridge, the Göltzsch Viaduct. This large structure can be crossed with regional train lines RB4 and RB2 through the Elster Valley from Gera to Cheb in the Czech Republic. Keep in mind when planning your trip that the offer does not apply to the following trains: ICE, IC, EC and Flixtrain.

Most beautiful train routes to travel with Germany's €9 ticket Munich to Tegernsee Lake A truly magical location in Germany surrounded by the Alps, the resort area of Tegernsee Lake can also be accessed at the rock-bottom rate for 90 days in summer. Starting in Munich, one can take the Bavarian Overland Train ("Bayerische Oberlandbahn") to two towns on the impressive lake: Gmund at the northern end, and Tegernsee town, the final stop.

Most beautiful train routes to travel with Germany's €9 ticket Berlin to the Baltic Sea No Berlin summer is complete without a trip north to the Baltic Sea coast. Thanks to the new cheap ticket, it should be easier than ever to visit charming towns, like Stralsund (pictured), with regional trains. Deutsche Bahn, however, warn that it may not be possible to bring your bike when trains are expected to be particularly crowded in August, so consider renting a bike at your destination. Author: Sarah Hucal



Germany's public transport authorities, who manage and operate travel networks across the country, had little time to prepare. "We had to adjust our sales infrastructure, acquire additional busses, trains and personnel — though I have to say that was not possible at a moment's notice," says Lars Wagner of Germany's Association of German Transport Companies (VDV). The umbrella organization represents over 600 transit authorities and public transport companies in the country.

Baptism of fire

Many expected jam-packed busses and trains over the Whitsun public holiday in early June. And they were right. Numerous regional trains bound for the popular Baltic and North Sea coast were so crowded that passengers had to be turned away. Taking bicycles along became near impossible.

This passenger volume was largely expected, however, says Wagner. Whitsun, after all, is a public holiday and a time when scores of people typically travel though the country by bus and train each year. The VDV was certainly anticipating crowds would head for popular holiday destinations, embark on weekend trips, and visit Germany's major cities.

Crowds wait to board a train at Hamburg main station

Berlin and Brandenburg saw a considerable uptick in passenger numbers as well. Trains leaving for the Baltic coast and other popular weekend destinations were heavily frequented, says Joachim Radünz of the Berlin-Brandeburg transport authority (VBB).

Lack of service staff

The budget pass enticed many people who had never or rarely traveled by public transport to give it a go. Law-makers had certainly hoped for this effect. However, this caused a whole new set of challenges, says Wagner. Some of these inexperienced travelers did not, for instance, know their way around train stations. This, Wagner says, "caused delays, as disoriented passengers would step off a train onto platforms trying to get their bearings, thereby blocking others from exiting or boarding."

Service personnel at some stations helped travelers find their way and minimize delays. "In Cologne, I saw assistants help passengers quickly embark crowded trains so others can get on too," says Dennis Junghans of Germany's Rail Alliance, an umbrella group that advocates for greater investment in the country's train infrastructure. Junghans, however, says improvements are needed in the coming weeks. He hopes to see much more service personnel assisting travelers at Germany's major transport hubs.

Solid sales figures

So far, there has been great demand for Germany's 9-euro pass. Some 21 million tickets were sold between May, when the ticket became available, and today, according to VDV estimates. In addition, some 10 million public transport season ticket holders received the discounted pass as well.

In Berlin, passenger figures have almost returned to pre-pandemic levels

Sales figures have surpassed industry expectations, and so have passenger numbers. Deutsche Bahn reported a 10 percent increase in people taking regional trains this June. Berlin and Brandenburg recorded an even greater boost, with up to 25 percent more passengers on certain routes, according to VBB spokesperson Radünz. This almost restores overall passenger numbers to what they were in pre-pandemic times. Indeed, across Germany, "the 9-euro ticket has brought us back to roughly where we were before COVID," says VDV's Wagner.

What's the verdict?

Radünz says the discounted travel pass was a resounding success in Berlin and Brandenburg, where many opted for take trains and busses instead of driving a car. He says "folks used the ticket on weekends, taking their kids and all their kit," heading for northern Berlin, the Spree Forest and other destinations.

Germany's Spree Forest region boasts plenty of canals, lakes and quaint villages

But Wagner's verdict is a little more ambivalent. While he was pleased that the 9-euro ticket encouraged many more people to use public transport, he is critical of the scheme's funding: "The transport ministry is providing €2.5 billion over three months to compensate for the loss of revenue caused by the artificially low ticket price — and yet no money was made available for extra personnel, busses or trains." With that in mind, he does not see how the scheme can feasibly continue after August. At least not at €9 per ticket.