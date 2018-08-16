Harvey Weinstein sued by German actress for alleged rape

German actress Emma Loman has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, alleging the disgraced movie mogul raped her in 2006. She says he threatened to torpedo her career if she spoke out against him.
Emma Loman, a German actress, filed a lawsuit in a Los Angeles court on Monday against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
The lawsuit alleges that Weinstein raped Loman at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006 and subsequently threatened to ruin the career of the model-turned-actress if she came forward.
"Fearful both that no one would believe her and the potential retaliation from such a powerful figure, Loman stayed silent," the lawsuit says. "It was only upon the 2017 revelation of the scope of Weinstein's wrongful actions… that Loman felt safe coming forward to seek redress for Weinstein's rape of her."
Loman is suing Weinstein for assault, violation of human trafficking laws, battery and false imprisonment.
'Dropped his professional demeanor'
Loman met Weinstein in 2004 at the Venice Film Festival, the lawsuit said. He later invited her to Cannes as his guest to discuss her career.
She says she was initially hesitant to accept his invitation. Weinstein persisted, having his assistant calling Loman up to 30 times per day.
The lawsuit states that she finally relented and found Weinstein to be very professional during several encounters. That changed after he lured her to his hotel suite in 2006, presumably to discuss possible acting roles in some of his film projects.
"Upon arriving at Weinstein's suite... Weinstein quickly dropped his professional demeanor. He instead overpowered Loman and raped her," the lawsuit said.
The once-powerful movie titan has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape. He is out on bail and has pleaded not
The accusations against Weinstein spurred the #MeToo movement, where women worldwide have spoken up against sexual harassment and assault.
