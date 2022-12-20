  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Iran protests
Weinstein in New York, 2020.
Weinstein maintains the sexual encounters were consensual.Image: Angela Weiss/AFP
Law and JusticeUnited States of America

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles

22 minutes ago

The former movie mogul faced four allegations of rape and sexual misconduct in California after his conviction in New York. He could be sentenced to an additional 18-24 years in prison.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LChW

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and other charges by a jury at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday.

The 70-year-old movie producer, once among the most influential in the industry, became the face of the #MeToo movement after sexual abuse allegations from multiple women.

What is the full verdict?

In the Los Angeles trial, four women had accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct during encounters between 2004 and 2013.

The jury found Weinstein guilty of rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object by one victim.

He was acquitted of charges concerning a second woman. The jury could not reach a verdict on the remaining two allegations. 

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, was among Weinstein's accusers in this trial.

A mistrial was declared for those counts where the jury could not reach a verdict.

A courtroom sketch of Jennifer Siebel Newsom.
Siebel Newsom's case was declared a mistrialImage: Bill Robles/AP/picture alliance

What has been the response to the verdict?

The former model and actress identified as Jane Doe 1 in the trial said in a statement soon after the verdict that "Harvey Weinstein forever destroyed a part of me that night in 2013 and I will never get that back."

Her statement added, "The criminal trial was brutal and Weinstein's lawyers put me through hell on the witness stand, but I knew I had to see this through to the end, and I did. I hope Weinstein never sees the outside of a prison cell during his lifetime."

In a statement, Siebel Newsom said, "Throughout the trial, Weinstein's lawyers used sexism, misogyny, and bullying tactics to intimidate, demean, and ridicule us survivors. The trial was a stark reminder that we as a society have work to do."

What punishment will Weinstein confront?

Weinstein could face 18-24 years in prison on this conviction.

The lawyers will deliver arguments on Tuesday about aggravating factors, which could affect the duration of the sentence. 

He is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of sexual misconduct in New York.

Weinstein maintained all of his sexual encounters were consensual and had pleaded not guilty. Since there was no forensic evidence or eye witness account of the years-old allegations, the case relied on personal accounts and credibility of the women.

Defense attorneys argued that the women willingly had sex with Weinstein because they believed he would help their careers They also said some of the accused including Newsom kept in contact with him over the years, which did not make sense if he had attacked them.

Appealing previous conviction

 Weinstein has appealed to have his criminal conviction in New York overturned.

In the UK, prosecutors have also charged him with indecent assault stemming from an incident in 1996 in London.

Overall, more than 90 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of indecent and often criminal behavior.

A film called "She Said" was about the 2017 New York Times investigation into the allegations against Weinstein recently hit theaters.

Jurors were asked not watch it.

'She Said' pays tribute to journalism that fed a movement

tg/ar  (AP, Reuters)
 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People clapping at a conference

Montreal: World strikes 'historic' deal to protect nature

Nature and Environment11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and Former Deputy President of South Africa Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Former African leaders' mediation efforts under scrutiny

Former African leaders' mediation efforts under scrutiny

Politics11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters march on World Cannabis Day in Bangkok

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

PoliticsDecember 18, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A Puma tank being transported across a river

Puma tanks unusable: Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Puma tanks unusable: Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A photo shows the National Slavery Monument in the Oosterpark in Amsterdam.

Netherlands apologizes for role in slavery

Netherlands apologizes for role in slavery

History9 hours ago03:09 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Helene Cixous sits at a table and smiles at the camera. Behind her is a full bookshelf.

Women protesting in Iran symbolize desire for freedom

Women protesting in Iran symbolize desire for freedom

Culture12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Interior shot of a full SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

SoccerDecember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball WM Katar | Weltmeister Argentinien

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

SoccerDecember 18, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage