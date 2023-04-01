  1. Skip to content
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff waving
Kamala Harris' trip is the fifth high-level visit from the United States to Africa in a few monthsImage: EMMANUEL HERMAN/REUTERS
PoliticsAfrica

Harris announces private sector climate fund for Africa

15 hours ago

In addition to private investment totaling some $7 billion, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced that Washington would provide federal investment to boost access to climate information services.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PaA8

US Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the private sector would be donating $7 billion to a fund designed to help Africa combat and adapt to climate change. The announcement came as her week-long trip to Africa comes to an end on Saturday.

"The United States is committed to these types of innovative solutions to support climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience," she said during a press conference with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday.

Harris added that the US would also provide more federal funding to improve access to climate information services.

Coffee and climate resilience in Uganda

The private funding will comprise investments by a mix of 27 companies and organizations. The funding is to be used for the promotion of climate-smart agriculture and to tackle the effects of climate change on Africa's food security.

Some of the funds will be used for projects in sustainability, clean energy and clean transportation.

Harris' trip marks the fifth high-level visit from the United States to the continent in a short span of a few months.

Climate politics in Africa

Numerous studies have established that even though African countries add relatively less towards the climate crisis, the repercussions faced in the continent are substantial.

African countries emit far less greenhouse gasses than developed countries like the United States.

At a press conference in Ghana, Harris was asked how the West could ask Africa to go green and stop using its natural resources. She was also questioned about the commitment of $100 billion in aid from wealthy nations to impoverished countries under the Paris climate accord.

Harris said it is "critically important that, as global leaders, we all speak truth about the disparities that exist in terms of cause and effect and that we address those disparities."

mf/sms (AP, dpa)

