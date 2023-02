Modrow was the head of the Socialist Unity Party and became prime minister in November 1989.

Hans Modrow, the last prime minister of communist East Germany, has passed away at the age of 95, according to Germany's Left Party.

Modrow became Prime Minister in November 1989. He left office in April 1990.

The former premier later served in the Bundestag of reunified Germany and in the European Parliament.

More to follow...