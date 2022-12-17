  1. Skip to content
A baby hammerhead shark in the Galapagos Islands
The Galapagos Islands are an important breeding ground for hammerhead sharksImage: Pablo Cozzaglio/AFP/Getty Images
Nature and EnvironmentEcuador

Hammerhead shark nursery discovered off Galapagos Islands

7 minutes ago

The nursery of hammerhead sharks is one of three discovered so far in the Galapagos Islands. Researchers say this find will play an important role in ongoing conservation efforts.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L5Rh

Scientists discovered a breeding ground for hammerhead sharks in the Galapagos Islands of Ecuador.

The shark nursery — where hammerhead sharks raise their hatchlings that are less than a year old — was discovered off Isabela Island.

"The discovery of these new breeding areas is very important, especially for the hammerhead shark," said Galapagos National Park ranger Eduardo Espinoza in a statement on Friday.

"It is an iconic species for the Galapagos, but it is in critical danger of extinction."

Park rangers measuring a baby hammerhead shark
Park rangers are monitoring shark pups at the newly-discovered nurseryImage: Parque Nacional Galapagos/AFP

More protection needed

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (ICUN) considers hammerhead sharks to be critically endangered.

Although they are open-water predators, hammerhead sharks seek out shallow nurseries to raise their pups in protected conditions.

But they are threatened by commercial fishing, as well as demand for their fins, which are used to make shark fin soup.

Friday's announcement was the third such nursery to be discovered in the archipelago. The exact locations have not been disclosed in order to protect the species.

"We managed to include these nurseries in a list of important areas for shark conservation, a new protection category under the IUCN," Espinoza said

A shark breeding ground off Santa Cruz, the Galapagos Islands
Three hammerhead shark nurseries have been discovered in the Galapagos Islands, including off the island of Santa CruzImage: Galapagos National Park/AP/picture alliance

zc/sms (Reuters, AFP)

