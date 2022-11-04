  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China and Germany
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
The Varreux fuel terminal in Haiti
The Varreux oil terminal near Port-au-Prince has been blocked by armed gangs since SeptemberImage: Ricardo Arduengo/REUTERS
CrimeHaiti

Haiti police say gang blockade of fuel terminal is over

4 hours ago

Haitian police say they have regained control of the country's main fuel terminal from armed gangs who have blocked it since September.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J3Ua

Haitian police have taken control of a fuel terminal that had been blocked by armed gangs since September, the government said.

"The government congratulates the Haitian National Police for the professionalism it showed today, in retaking control of the Varreux terminal that was under the control of armed men," the office of Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a statement.

A police source cited by AFP news agency said officers had seized the facilities and would "continue the operation to clear the roads."

No casualties were mentioned by the government or police. 

According to the government, the fuel will be available on Monday after weeks of shortages that have sparked a humanitarian crisis in this poor Caribbean country.

Haiti faces humanitarian crisis

Who blocked the terminal?

The Varreux oil terminal, southwest of the capital Port-au-Prince, supplies most of the oil products used in Haiti.

A group of gangs known collectively as the G9 blocked the entrance to the site in September, and the terminal then came under the control of gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed "Barbecue."

The blockade of the facility led to a virtual paralysis of the country and deepened the security, political and humanitarian crisis in Haiti. The lack of fuel has also disrupted the distribution of drinking water, vital in the fight against cholera.

Talks are underway at the United Nations about the possibility of sending an international armed force to restore calm after an appeal from the Haitian government.

dh/nm (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bundeskanzler Scholz besucht China

Germany's Scholz meets Xi Jinping in China visit

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta applauds Ethiopian government representative Redwan Hussien and Tigray delegate Getachew Reda

Cease-fire agreed to stop Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Cease-fire agreed to stop Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Conflicts17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Koreans watch a news report showing a rocket launching

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Conflicts15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Baby in an incubator

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

Health22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Pekka Haavisto, Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde

Turkey holds off on Finland and Sweden in NATO

Turkey holds off on Finland and Sweden in NATO

Politics12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

PoliticsNovember 3, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Interior of an Eastern European grocery store in Cleveland Ohio

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

Politics1 hour ago
More from North America

Latin America

Macaws sit on a tree in the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage