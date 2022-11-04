Haiti police say gang blockade of fuel terminal is over

Haitian police say they have regained control of the country's main fuel terminal from armed gangs who have blocked it since September.

"The government congratulates the Haitian National Police for the professionalism it showed today, in retaking control of the Varreux terminal that was under the control of armed men," the office of Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a statement.

A police source cited by AFP news agency said officers had seized the facilities and would "continue the operation to clear the roads."

No casualties were mentioned by the government or police.

According to the government, the fuel will be available on Monday after weeks of shortages that have sparked a humanitarian crisis in this poor Caribbean country.

Who blocked the terminal?

The Varreux oil terminal, southwest of the capital Port-au-Prince, supplies most of the oil products used in Haiti.

A group of gangs known collectively as the G9 blocked the entrance to the site in September, and the terminal then came under the control of gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed "Barbecue."

The blockade of the facility led to a virtual paralysis of the country and deepened the security, political and humanitarian crisis in Haiti. The lack of fuel has also disrupted the distribution of drinking water, vital in the fight against cholera.

Talks are underway at the United Nations about the possibility of sending an international armed force to restore calm after an appeal from the Haitian government.

dh/nm (AFP, Reuters)