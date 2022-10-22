  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Haitian gang leader Jimmy Cherizier
Only one Haitian, Jimmy ''Barbecue'' Cherizier, has been named in UN Security Council's resolution.Image: Ralph Tedy Erol//REUTERS
PoliticsHaiti

UN sanctions Haiti’s gang leader Jimmy Cherizier

10 minutes ago

A UN Security Council resolution called for a one-year embargo on all economic resources owned or controlled by Haiti's Jimmy Cherizier, who is the leader of the "G9 Family and Allies" gang.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IXdU

The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on Friday to impose sanctions against gangs that have seized control of the main port, blocked fuel supplies and terrorized citizens in Haiti.

The resolution named only one Haitian, Jimmy ''Barbecue'' Cherizier, whose gang has blocked a major fuel terminal leading to severe fuel shortage.

The UN sanctions include a one-year embargo on all economic resources owned or controlled by Cherizier, who is the leader of the "G9 Family and Allies" gang.

The resolution also imposes a one-year travel ban on individuals deemed to be involved in gang activity in Haiti. It also imposed a ban on arms and ammunition being allowed to reach gangsters.

The resolution, which comes at a time when Haiti is reeling under a health and political crisis, demands an "immediate cessation of violence, criminal activities and human rights abuses" in Haiti.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, ''The international community will not stand idly by while you wreak havoc on the Haitian people.''

She added that the resolution is a message to gangs "holding Haiti hostage" that friends of the country "will not sit idly by while you wreak havoc on the Haitian people."

Haiti's political and health crisis

The resolution came after two weeks of debate by the Security Council on the measures that can be adopted to address a spiraling health and security crisis in Haiti.

Haiti faces humanitarian crisis

Haiti, which is the poorest country in America, is grappling with a major cholera outbreak as access to clean water is scarce.

Already suffering from inflation and political instability that adversely impacted the supply of food and fuel, Prime Minister Ariel Henry last month announced the withdrawal of subsidies that led to prices doubling.

Following the announcement, Cherizier's gang blocked the Varreux fuel terminal and demanded Henry's resignation. He also called for protests against a spike in petroleum prices, making him the face of several issues plaguing the country.

The UN Security Council resolution passed on Friday said Cherizer's "actions have directly contributed to the economic paralysis and humanitarian crisis in Haiti.''

mf/sms (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A picture of a COSCO container ship mooring in the Hamburg port

Germany at odds over Chinese investors

Business9 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Afrika Ghana Geschäfte geschlossen Handel

Ghana and Zambia race to secure IMF bailouts

Ghana and Zambia race to secure IMF bailouts

Business14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Women seen standing on the balcony as they take photos and record videos with their smartphones in Mumbai

India takes on China's smartphone makers

India takes on China's smartphone makers

Business14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Etgar Keret

Etgar Keret at the Jewish Museum Berlin

Etgar Keret at the Jewish Museum Berlin

Literature20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Three people monitoring video screens at the Greek border patrol control room at the Evros River

Abuse accusations leveled against Frontex, Greece

Abuse accusations leveled against Frontex, Greece

Human Rights9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Drone attacks on Kyiv

Israel’s Ukraine dilemma?

Israel’s Ukraine dilemma?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Satellite image of melting glaciers

Could melting glaciers cause future pandemics?

Could melting glaciers cause future pandemics?

Science10 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage