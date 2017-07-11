 Gunman kills four in medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma | News | DW | 02.06.2022

News

Gunman kills four in medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

The incident follows two other mass shootings in May that shocked Americans and reignited public debates about gun control in the US.

Emergency personnel at the scene of the Tulsa shooting, a police officer with a police vest is visibile in the center of the image

Police said that the gunman killed four people

A man armed with a rifle and handgun opened fire on Wednesday inside a medical center in Tulsa, in the US state of Oklahoma.

The gunman killed four people, police said.

According to police, the gunman also died. It was not immediately clear how.

Tulsa has a population of around 411,000 and is located 160 kilometers (100 miles) northeast of the state capital Oklahoma City.

What do we know about the shooting?

Captain Richard Meulenberg told the ABC broadcaster that local police received a call about a man with a rifle on the second floor of a building on the medical campus.

Meulenberg said that by the time officers had arrived on the scene "they found a few people have been shot. A couple were dead at that point."

"We also found who we believed to be the shooter and still believe to be the shooter, because he had a long rifle and pistol with him."

Police cars in a street near the site of the shooting in Tulsa

The Tulsa shooting follows two other mass shootings in the United States in May

Other shootings

The Tulsa shooting follows two other mass shootings in the United States in May.

Last week, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Yesterday, US President Joe Biden pledged to meet with Congress to discuss gun laws in the wake of the shooting.

Earlier in May, a shooter killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York

sdi/sri (AP, Reuters)

