US: 10 killed in shooting at Buffalo supermarket

Ten people are dead after a "mass shooting" at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in the United States, police said.

Another three were injured in the attack at the Tops Friendly Market, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

The FBI said they were investigating a "hate crime" and " racially motivated extremism."

What we know about the shooting

A heavily armed 18-year-old white man entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire, authorities said.

Investigators believe the man may have been live-streaming the shooting. Witnesses reported he was wearing military-style clothing and body armor.

The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood and the surrounding area is primarily residential.

The suspect is in police custody and being questioned by the FBI.

Biden decries 'act of domestic terrorism'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the "horrific shooting" and its aftermath.

"Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America," he said in a statement.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Twitter that she was monitoring the shooting.

fb, lo/sri (AP, Reuters)