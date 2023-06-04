  1. Skip to content
PoliticsGuinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau heads to the polls for parliamentary election

54 minutes ago

Nearly 900,000 voters in Guinea-Bissau are eligible to cast their ballot on Sunday. The prime minister has speculated that no party will win an absolute majority at the election.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SAaN
Electoral workers at a polling station in Bissau
Around 200 international observers have arrived to monitor Guinea-Bissau's parliamentary electionImage: F. Tchumá/DW

Voters in the West African nation of Guinea-Bissau headed to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament.

Nearly 900,000 Bissau-Guineans are eligible to cast their vote. Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time (0700 UTC) and will close at 5 p.m. local time (1700 UTC).

A fragmented political scene

Guinea-Bissau, which gained independence in 1974 after a bloody war against Portugal, has had 22 prime ministers and three military coups since the advent of multi-party elections in 1994.

The leading party has traditionally been the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), which spearheaded the country's liberation struggle almost six decades ago. But it is now in opposition, despite having the largest number of seats.

Breakaway blocs like the Movement for Democratic Change (Madem-G15) mean the political landscape is more fragmented than ever.

"There will be no winner with an absolute majority in these elections. It is impossible," said Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam.

"No party is ready to govern Guinea-Bissau alone."

Voters lining up in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau
Voters in the capital, Bissau, and elsewhere cast their ballots on SundayImage: F. Tchumá/DW

What are the issues?

A key political debate in Guinea-Bissau is whether to keep the current semi-presidential system, or to change the constitution and move to system where the president is also the head of government.

Under the current system, the largest party or coalition in parliament appoints the government, but the president has the power to dismiss it in certain circumstances, which has led to political deadlocks in the past.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Madem-G15 dissolved parliament last year and has attracted criticism for appointing his own government officials without oversight.

He advocates for changing the constitution to give himself more powers.

Voters at a polling station in Bissau
Nearly 900,000 people are eligible to vote in the Guinea-Bissau electionImage: Iancuba Dansó/DW

Other issues in Guinea-Bissau are longer running, such as attacks on the free press.

The country's economy often hinges on the volatile price of cashew nuts, but a booming drug smuggling trade connecting South America with Europe has also plagued Guinea-Bissau and its political sphere for many years.

International observers arrive

There are around 200 observers in the country, according to the National Election Commission.

They include an ECOWAS mission led by former Cape Verdean president Jorge Carlos Fonseca, an African Union mission headed by former Mozambican president Joaquim Chissano, and a mission from the Community of Portuguese Language Countries led by former Timorese vice-minister of foreign affairs Alberto Carlos.

Several candidates have complained of difficulties in obtaining the correct accreditation and transport permits to attend polling stations.

The leader of the African Party for Peace and Social Stability, Ulisses Monteiro, told Portugal's Lusa news agency that four candidates were "brutally attacked" by members of a rival party on Sunday.

Fernando Dias, leader of the opposition Party for Social Renewal, has already threatened to protest in the streets in the event of electoral fraud to "defend the democratic truth of the ballot boxes."

zc/rs (Reuters, Lusa)

Global 3000 | Guinea-Bissau

An island where women rule

An island where women rule

In the Bijago tribe, women are the head of the family. They choose their husbands, inherit property, and have economic autonomy. The Bijagos archipelago off the coast of Ginea-Bissau was never fully colonized, and kept its culture intact.
EqualityNovember 11, 202205:37 min
external

Domingos Simoes Pereira, opposition leader in Guinea-Bissau, speaks to DW

Domingos Simoes Pereira, opposition leader in Guinea-Bissau, speaks to DW

PoliticsFebruary 5, 202204:03 min
Rescuers work at the site of a train collision in Balasore district of eastern Indian state of Odisha

India: Cause of train crash in Odisha 'identified'

Catastrophe2 hours ago
Go to homepage