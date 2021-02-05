Visit the new DW website

Guelph Treasure

The Guelph Treasure is one of the most important collections of medieval German ecclesiastical art, named after the princely House of Guelph.

The collection of objects now known as the Guelph Treasure ("Welfenschatz") was part of the reliquary treasure at what today is known as Brunswick Cathedral. It came into the possession of the princely House of Guelph in 1671, which sold the 82 objects to a consortium of art dealers in 1929. Museums in the US, Sweden and Germany own some of the artwork today, as does the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation institution. Under the German Act to Protect German Cultural Property against Removal, removing the pieces of the collection from Germany, even for an exhibition, is only possible with authorization of the federal government's commissioner for Culture and Media. Descendants of Jewish art dealers have filed a case in a US court that calls for the return of the Guelph Treasure to heirs of the former owners.

A visitor looks at the the cupola reliquary (Kuppelreliquar) of the so-called Welfenschatz (Guelph Treasure) displayed at the Kunstgewerbemuseum (Museum of Decorative Arts) in Berlin, on February 24, 2015. US and British heirs of Nazi-era Jewish art dealers have sued Germany for the return of a mediaeval art treasure worth $250-300 million (220-260 million euros), their lawyers said. AFP PHOTO / TOBIAS SCHWARZ RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE, TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION, NO MARKETING, NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS (Photo credit should read TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

US Supreme Court rejects Nazi art lawsuit 05.02.2021

Should US courts decide on the fate of the Guelph Treasure — masterpieces of medieval art acquired by the Nazis? The answer is no.
Eine Muttergottes aus dem Zisterzienserkloster in Kaisheim aus dem Jahr 1482 ist am 14.01.2014 im Bode-Museum in Berlin zu sehen. Die Figur ist Teil des Welfenschatzes, der als eine der Hauptattraktionen der Berliner Museen gilt. Foto: Stephanie Pilick/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Nazi-looted art claim sets new test for Germany 19.04.2017

Descendants of Jewish art dealers have been calling for years for the return of the Guelph Treasure, ecclesiastic art worth over $250 million. After a US court accepted their lawsuit, Germany is now appealing.
ARCHIV - Ein Kuppelreliquiar (Ende 12. Jahrhundert) ist am 14.01.2014 im Bode-Museum in Berlin zu sehen. Das Exponat ist Teil des Welfenschatzes, der als eine der Hauptattraktionen der Berliner Museen gilt. Foto: Stephanie Pilick/dpa (zu dpa: Welfenschatz unter höchsten deutschen Kulturschutz gestellt vom 21.02.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

'Guelph heirs want recognition from Germany' 03.03.2015

The heirs to the valuable medieval Guelph Treasure are appalled that Germany hasn't recognized its 1935 sale to the Nazis as unlawful. Their lawyers explain what they're after, and why they've taken their case to the US.
Besucher betrachten am Samstag (09.05.2009) im Kunstgewerbemuseum in Berlin einen Tragaltar des Eilbertus aus dem Welfenschatz. Zum Welfenschatz, dem größten deutschen Kirchenschatz der Goldschmiedekunst, gehören 44 Werke aus dem 11. bis 15. Jahrhundert, vor allem Reliquiare und Tragaltäre. Foto: Alina Novopashina dpa/lbn +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Opinion: Guelph Treasure must stay in Germany 25.02.2015

The dispute over the medieval Guelph Treasure has been taken to a US court after Germany said the Nazis didn't steal it. While DW's Sarah Hofmann says the lawsuit is understandable - the works should remain in Germany.
ARCHIV - Besucher betrachtet am 09.05.2009 im Kunstgewerbemuseum in Berlin ein Kuppelreliquiar aus dem Welfenschatz. Zum Welfenschatz, dem größten deutschen Kirchenschatz der Goldschmiedekunst, gehören über 40 Werke aus dem 11. bis 15. Jahrhundert, darunter vor allem Reliquiare und Tragaltäre. Foto: Alina Novopashina dpa (Zu dpa Limbach-Kommission: Welfenschatz kann in Berlin bleiben +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Guelph Treasure case takes Germany by surprise 25.02.2015

Germany on trial? Heirs of the Jewish art dealers that sold the medieval Guelph Treasure to the Nazis have brought their claim to a US court. The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation president refutes the claim.
ARCHIV - Besucher betrachten am 09.05.2009 im Kunstgewerbemuseum in Berlin ein Reliquienkreuz aus dem Welfenschatz. Zum Welfenschatz, dem größten deutschen Kirchenschatz der Goldschmiedekunst, gehören über 40 Werke aus dem 11. bis 15. Jahrhundert, darunter vor allem Reliquiare und Tragaltäre. Foto: Alina Novopashina dpa (Zu dpa Limbach-Kommission: Welfenschatz kann in Berlin bleiben +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Jewish heirs to Guelph treasure take lawsuit to the US 24.02.2015

Ownership of the Guelph collection of medieval ecclesiastical treasures in Berlin is again being challenged. A lawsuit has been filed in the United States by the heirs of Nazi-era Jewish art dealers.
Tragaltar mit Bergkristallsäulen aus dem Welfenschatz; Niedersachsen, 1. Drittel 12. Jahrhundert; Silberblech, teilvergoldet, Niello, Bergkristall, Bronze, vergoldet; Altarstein roter Porphyr; Holzkern; Höhe 10,9 cm, Breite 30,9 cm, Tiefe 16,6 cm; Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Kunstgewerbemuseum; © Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Kunstgewerbemuseum/Jürgen Liepe***Pressebild nur für die aktuelle, themengebundene Berichterstattung

German panel recommends Guelph Treasure to stay in Germany 20.03.2014

A German panel has said a medieval treasure trove at the center of a long-running ownership dispute should stay in Germany. Heirs of Jewish collectors seeking to recover the trove say the sale was made under Nazi duress.