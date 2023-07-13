  1. Skip to content
Guatemala election: Torres pauses campaign amid uncertainty

42 minutes ago

Sandra Torres, who led the first round of elections last month, said she was pausing her campaign to demonstrate solidarity with her opponent targeted by the government.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TrtT
Guatemalan presidential candidate Sandra Torres
Sandra Torres said she was suspending her campaign because the current playing field was uneven Image: Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images

Guatemala's presidential candidate Sandra Torres Thursday said she was pausing her campaign after her main challenger was suspended a day earlier.

Opponent Bernardo Arevalo's party was suspended by a court for allegedly falsifying signatures. 

"We want to demonstrate our solidarity with the voters of the Seed party and also with those who came out to vote," Torres said. "As a candidate I want to compete under equal conditions."

Torres, a former first lady, announced the news the same day the country's top prosecutors raided the headquarters of the electoral authority.

It also came on the heels of special prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche's announcement Wednesday that a judge had agreed to suspended the legal status of Arevalo's Semilla or Seed Movement.

The US State Deparment has accused Curruchiche and his boss of obstructing corruption investigations in Guatemala and put them both on its list of undemocratic actors.

Guatemalans set to vote in hotly contested presidential election

The move by the Attorney General's Office appeared aimed at stopping Arevalo, who campaigned on fighting corruption.

The raid was hours after the electoral body certified the results of last month's vote on June 25.

Arevalo has framed himself as the candidate who would bring change to the country and Sandra Torres as one who would defend the status quo as part of the establishment.

rm/wd (Reuters, AP)

US President Joe Biden addresses a press conference in Helsinki

Biden in Finland: Putin 'already lost' Ukraine war

Politics5 hours ago
