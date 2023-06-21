  1. Skip to content
Greece migrant boat disaster: A wife left behind in Pakistan

Ali Kaifee in Nowshera Virkan
1 hour ago

More than 300 Pakistani nationals were among those killed when an overcrowded fishing vessel sank off the coast of Greece. The wife of one of the missing migrants talks to DW about the human cost of the tragedy.

