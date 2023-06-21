Greece migrant boat disaster: A wife left behind in Pakistan

MigrationPakistanGreece migrant boat disaster: A wife left behind in PakistanTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationPakistanAli Kaifee in Nowshera Virkan1 hour ago1 hour agoMore than 300 Pakistani nationals were among those killed when an overcrowded fishing vessel sank off the coast of Greece. The wife of one of the missing migrants talks to DW about the human cost of the tragedy.https://p.dw.com/p/4Stz0Advertisement