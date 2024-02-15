Greece legalizes same-sex marriage

PoliticsGreece
Greece legalizes same-sex marriageFebruary 15, 2024
The Greek parliament on Thursday voted in favor of a bill to allow same-sex couples to marry.
The move makes Greece one of the first Orthodox Christian countries to legalize same-sex civil marriage.
The bill was approved by a cross-party majority of 176 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament.
"This is a historic moment," Stella Belia, the head of same-sex parents group Rainbow Families, told Reuters. "This is a day of joy."
