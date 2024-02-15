  1. Skip to content
Greece legalizes same-sex marriage

February 15, 2024

A bill approved by Parliament allows same-sex couples to marry and adopt children.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cSHF
Two people in Athens wearing pride flags
The law also grants adoption rights to same-sex couplesImage: Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

The Greek parliament on Thursday voted in favor of a bill to allow same-sex couples to marry.

The move makes Greece one of the first Orthodox Christian countries to legalize same-sex civil marriage.

The bill was approved by a cross-party majority of 176 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament.

"This is a historic moment," Stella Belia, the head of same-sex parents group Rainbow Families, told Reuters. "This is a day of joy." 

 

More to follow...

zc/rt (Reuters, AP)

 

