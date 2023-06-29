  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
Heat and drought
PoliticsGreece

Greece: Syriza leader Tsipras resigns after major defeat

32 minutes ago

After leading his party to a dramatic defeat in the recent election, former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is stepping down as leader of Syriza.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TDRx
Alexis Tsipras greets supporters as he heads to vote in Athens
Tsipras served as the Greek prime minister between 2015 and 2019Image: Michael Varaklas/AP Photo/picture alliance

Alexis Tsipras, the one-time leftist prime minister of Greece who led the country through a period of ravaging austerity, has stepped down as head of the Syriza party following a disastrous election defeat earlier this month, he announced on Thursday.

"The time has come to start a new cycle," Tsipras said in a televised address from Athens. "The negative result can — and must — become the beginning of this cycle."

He said he will call "elections within Syriza for a new leader, in which I will not be a candidate."

Syriza was only able to gain around 18% of the ballots in the second round of voting which saw the ruling center-right New Democracy party keep its majority in parliament, despite facing a number of scandals.

Greece's conservatives win landslide election

What is Tsipras' legacy?

The 48-year-old Tsipras held the office of prime minister from 2015 to 2019, a period that was marked mostly by the fallout of the financial crisis and the question of whether Greece would remain in the euro zone.

Tsipras had a fraught relationship with Germany due to disputes over the imposition of austerity measures to secure international bailouts.

Syriza had come to power on an anti-austerity pledge. However, under pressure from Germany and other wealthy EU countries, Tsipras' government ended up overseeing some of the deepest austerity measures in Europe — with his party plagued by resignations from senior members who opposed the new course.

The leftist former prime minister will stay on as leader of the party until a successor is found. He is already the longest-serving leader in Syriza's history.

"This difficult journey had compromises, and difficult decisions, and injuries and attrition, but it was a journey that left a mark on history," Tsipras said during his resignation announcement.

ab/dj (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Fire erupts during a protest in Paris after the police killing of a teenager in the suburb of Nanterre
Live

France to deploy 40,000 officers in wake of riots

Politics59 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A player makes a tackle in a Kenya Cup rugby match

Rugby in Africa: Much more than the Springboks

Rugby in Africa: Much more than the Springboks

SportsJune 28, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A woman looks at a laptop

India: Dalit journalists give a voice to the marginalized

India: Dalit journalists give a voice to the marginalized

Society1 hour ago
More from Asia

Germany

A person dressed in red performs on stage

Rammstein: Expert opinion could exonerate Till Lindemann

Rammstein: Expert opinion could exonerate Till Lindemann

Culture21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An empty classroom with chairs placed on tables, a blackboard can be seen in the background

Hungary: Thousands of teachers set to quit

Hungary: Thousands of teachers set to quit

Society19 hours ago04:19 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A fan watches the team during a training session at Aspire Zone during day two of Bayern Munich's winter training camp on January 05, 2020 in Doha, Qatar.

Football: Bayern Munich end Qatar deal after fan pressure

Football: Bayern Munich end Qatar deal after fan pressure

SoccerJune 28, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

People wearing orange work clothes, safety vests and hard hats unload a piece of the Titan submersible, which is shrouded in tarpaulin

Debris from Titan submersible recovered

Debris from Titan submersible recovered

Catastrophe2 hours ago01:25 min
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

ClimateJune 27, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage