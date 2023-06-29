Greece: Syriza leader Tsipras resigns after major defeat

After leading his party to a dramatic defeat in the recent election, former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is stepping down as leader of Syriza.

Alexis Tsipras, the one-time leftist prime minister of Greece who led the country through a period of ravaging austerity, has stepped down as head of the Syriza party following a disastrous election defeat earlier this month, he announced on Thursday.

"The time has come to start a new cycle," Tsipras said in a televised address from Athens. "The negative result can — and must — become the beginning of this cycle."

He said he will call "elections within Syriza for a new leader, in which I will not be a candidate."

Syriza was only able to gain around 18% of the ballots in the second round of voting which saw the ruling center-right New Democracy party keep its majority in parliament, despite facing a number of scandals.

Greece's conservatives win landslide election To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What is Tsipras' legacy?

The 48-year-old Tsipras held the office of prime minister from 2015 to 2019, a period that was marked mostly by the fallout of the financial crisis and the question of whether Greece would remain in the euro zone.

Tsipras had a fraught relationship with Germany due to disputes over the imposition of austerity measures to secure international bailouts.

Syriza had come to power on an anti-austerity pledge. However, under pressure from Germany and other wealthy EU countries, Tsipras' government ended up overseeing some of the deepest austerity measures in Europe — with his party plagued by resignations from senior members who opposed the new course.

The leftist former prime minister will stay on as leader of the party until a successor is found. He is already the longest-serving leader in Syriza's history.

"This difficult journey had compromises, and difficult decisions, and injuries and attrition, but it was a journey that left a mark on history," Tsipras said during his resignation announcement.

ab/dj (Reuters, AP)