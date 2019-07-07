Inside Europe: Greece's ruling party heading for defeat in polls

Greece's ruling Syriza party is heading for a major defeat in not only the European, but also local municipal elections, and that could even lead to snap national elections. Disgruntled voters are siding with the country's Nazi-inspired Golden Dawn party which is expected to make solid gains in the polls. Anthee Carassava reports on one of Europe's most violent, far-right groups.