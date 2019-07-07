Visit the new DW website

Syriza

Syriza (Coalition of the Radical Left), founded in 2004, won Greece's general election in January 2015.

Its chairman Alexis Tsipras is Greece's prime minister. The anti-austerity policy adopted by him and his finance minister Yanis Varoufakis set them on a collision course with the EU over the country's bailout. DW's latest content on Syriza can be found below.

08.07.2019 Greek opposition New Democracy conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis talks to his supporters after win in parliamentary elections at the New Democracy headquarters in Athens, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Official results from nearly 60% of ballots counted showed the conservative New Democracy party of Kyriakos Mitsotakis winning comfortably with 39.7% compared to Tsipras' Syriza party with 31.5%. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Greek conservatives score 'clear victory' in snap election 07.07.2019

The opposition New Democracy party has won the highest share of the country's vote, beating out the ruling Syriza party, according to official projections. The party's leader said he "will not fail to honor your hopes."
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras exits the polling booth before voting for the European and local elections at a polling station in Athens, Greece, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Greece elections: Alexis Tsipras and his left-wing mandate face uphill battle 06.07.2019

Greeks will elect a new parliament on Sunday. Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is fighting for his political survival as polls put his Syriza party well behind their conservative rivals.
Die Stadt Ioannina liegt direkt am See Pamvotis - Blick auf einen juengeren Stadtteil, aufgenommen am 15.10.2017 | Verwendung weltweit

Greece's first Jewish mayor shines spotlight on multicultural history 06.06.2019

The country's central Jewish council has hailed Moses Elisaf's victory. A descendant of Holocaust survivors, he will serve a city that was once full of Jewish life; he aims to make it a multicultural destination again.
Kostas Bakoyannis the winner of the mayoral race in Athens on June 2, 2019, addresses his supporters after his election victory. - Greece's conservative opposition New Democracy party on June 2, 2019 swept local elections, winning in most regions and the cities of Athens and Thessaloniki, routing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's ruling left just a month before they face off in general elections. ND mayoral candidate Costas Bakoyannis was leading in Athens with 65 percent of the vote, according to provisional results after counting in half of the city's polling centres. (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Greek conservatives win big in local elections 02.06.2019

Greeks have returned to the ballot box after the ruling Syriza party suffered a crushing defeat in elections to the European Parliament. Candidates for the New Democracy party have won 12 of the country's 13 regions.
26.05.2019 Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras makes statements at the Syriza party headquarters in Athens on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Tsipras calls for a snap national election following European election loss. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Inside Europe: Snap elections for Greece 31.05.2019

The Greek government has set the date for snap national elections: July 7. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced the date after his ruling Syriza party suffered a crushing defeat in the recent European Parliament elections. The leftist leader has shown himself to be the ultimate political survivor but he may have a hard time staying in the game. Anthee Carassava reports from Athens.

12.04.2019 in Athen Griechenland Athen - Yonous Muhammadi

WorldLink: From Afghan refugee to EU candidate 24.05.2019

Yonous Muhammadi arrived in Greece in 2001 after fleeing the Taliban in his native Afghanistan. Now the 46-year-old is running in the European Parliament elections. He's hoping to use his real life experience to help shape migration policy in Brussels.

Supporters and members of extreme-right Golden Dawn party wave Greek national flags and shout slogans outside the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 28, 2013. Lawmakers and members of the far-right Golden Dawn party arrested on Saturday on charges of being part of a criminal organisation will get a fair trial, Greek Justice Minister Haralambos Athanassiou said. REUTERS/John Kolesidis (GREECE - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Inside Europe: Greece's ruling party heading for defeat in polls 17.05.2019

Greece's ruling Syriza party is heading for a major defeat in not only the European, but also local municipal elections, and that could even lead to snap national elections. Disgruntled voters are siding with the country's Nazi-inspired Golden Dawn party which is expected to make solid gains in the polls. Anthee Carassava reports on one of Europe's most violent, far-right groups.
May 7, 2019 - Athens, Greece - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announces bailout relief measures during a press conference in Athens. (Credit Image: © Eurokinissi via ZUMA Wire |

Greece's Tsipras to cut taxes and hike pensions 08.05.2019

The left-wing prime minister said his government would reward the Greek people for their "sacrifices." The move comes as his Syriza party lags in the polls behind the main opposition party.
November 17, 2018**** Athens' Polytechnic school students carry a blood-stained Greek flag during a rally marking the 45th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece, November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Greeks recall 1973 student defiance of junta 17.11.2018

Athens protesters decrying a 1973 military crushing of a student uprising converged on the US Embassy. Radicals clashed with police after a peaceful main march.
epa02787230 Italian workers put finishing touches to the massive statue of Alexander the Great on his horse Bucephalus before it will be mounted on a pedestal on Alexander's birthday at the Macedonia Square, the central square of the capital Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, 20 June 2011. The statue made in bronze, is 12.5 meters high, standing on a 10 meter pedestal. The statue will produce more problems between Macedonia and Greece which already have a twenty-years name dispute. EU Enlargement Commissioner Stefan Fule said that the Commission could revise the recommendation to start negotiations due to slow reform progress. Fule also added that the 12 meter Alexander the Great statue can be interpreted as a provocation for Greece. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Greece-Macedonia name dispute compromise faces stiff opposition 21.05.2018

Macedonia must resolve its decadeslong naming quarrel with Greece in order to facilitate EU accession talks. But a new proposal discussed by the countries' leaders still faces a host of hurdles.
10.09.2016 **** Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech during the opening of the annual International Trade Fair of the city of Thessaloniki, Greece, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis © Reuters/A. Avramidis

Opinion: Appearance and reality in Greece 23.10.2016

Greece's euro crisis has disappeared from the headlines, but the problem has still not been resolved. And since nothing much is changing in Athens, it will soon be a hot topic once again, says Spiros Moskovou.
May 6, 2016 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras looks on before a ruling Syriza party parliamentary group session in Athens, Greece, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis (c) Reuters/A. Konstantinidis

Greece's left-wing Syriza party in the midst of change 13.10.2016

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras wants to revamp his far-left Syriza party and turn it into a strong, big tent party that appeals to a larger portion of the electorate, but that also remains loyal to him.
15.06.2016 A protester holds a flag reading 'Go home, Tsipras' during a demonstration in front of the Greek parliament in Athens on June 15, 2016 to protest against the government of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras Copyright: Getty Images/AFP/L. Gouliamaki

Life between hope and despair in Greece 08.09.2016

Greeks refuse to resign themselves to the crisis. The despised ENFIA property tax isn't helping matters. People are constantly reminding the government of its election promises. Now, Athens has promised swift reforms.
8.5.2016 *** epa05295171 Lawmakers of far-right Golden Dawn party Yannis Lagos (C-L) and Ilias Panagiotaros (C-R) gesture during a parliamentary debate on the draft bill for tax and pensions reforms in Athens, Greece, 8 May 2016. The Parliamentary debate on the draft bill for tax and pensions reforms was interrupted for approximately one hour on Sunday evening, resuming after the presidency announced its decision to expel Golden Dawn MP Yannis Lagos from the chamber during Sunday's debate for making offensive remarks about Environment and Energy Minister Panos Skourletis. EPA/PANTELIS SAITAS | Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/P. Saitas Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/G. Holubowicz

Opinion: Reluctant reforms in Greece 09.05.2016

A familiar ritual has been repeated in Greece, with long overdue reforms being agreed at the last minute. That’s not helping much to improve the country’s situation, says Spiros Moskovou.
May 6, 2016 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras looks on before a ruling Syriza party parliamentary group session in Athens, Greece, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis (c) Reuters/A. Konstantinidis

Greek parliament prepares to vote on new austerity package 08.05.2016

The Greek parliament is debating a set of tough economic reforms for a final day before voting. The talks have been accompanied by demonstrations and strikes in protest of the planned tax and pensions overhaul.
A protester shouts slogans during a protest marking a 48-hour general strike against tax and pension reforms in Athens, Greece, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis. +++ (C) Reuters/A. Konstantinidis

Greek government pushes painful 'reform' -- public anger rises over austerity 08.05.2016

Thousands of Greeks protested against a tax and pension reform bill that is being debated in Parliament. Billions in public spending cuts have been demanded by eurozone countries and creditors as part of bailout deal.
