Syriza (Coalition of the Radical Left), founded in 2004, won Greece's general election in January 2015.
Its chairman Alexis Tsipras is Greece's prime minister. The anti-austerity policy adopted by him and his finance minister Yanis Varoufakis set them on a collision course with the EU over the country's bailout. DW's latest content on Syriza can be found below.
The Greek government has set the date for snap national elections: July 7. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced the date after his ruling Syriza party suffered a crushing defeat in the recent European Parliament elections. The leftist leader has shown himself to be the ultimate political survivor but he may have a hard time staying in the game. Anthee Carassava reports from Athens.
Yonous Muhammadi arrived in Greece in 2001 after fleeing the Taliban in his native Afghanistan. Now the 46-year-old is running in the European Parliament elections. He's hoping to use his real life experience to help shape migration policy in Brussels.
Greece's ruling Syriza party is heading for a major defeat in not only the European, but also local municipal elections, and that could even lead to snap national elections. Disgruntled voters are siding with the country's Nazi-inspired Golden Dawn party which is expected to make solid gains in the polls. Anthee Carassava reports on one of Europe's most violent, far-right groups.
Thousands of Greeks protested against a tax and pension reform bill that is being debated in Parliament. Billions in public spending cuts have been demanded by eurozone countries and creditors as part of bailout deal.