  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
Greek police officers line up next to a border fence, built to prevent migrant crossings
The ultimate goal of extending it to cover most of the 192-kilometer (120-mile) Greek-Turkish land borderImage: Alexandros Avramidis/REUTERS
MigrationGreece

Greece expands fence along border with Turkey

27 minutes ago

On a visit to the border fence, Greek officials reminded EU diplomats the barrier was helping to safeguard the whole of Europe.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MXdS

Greece will almost double the length of the 5-meter (16-foot)-high steel fence on its border with Turkey amid concerns over a surge of migrants.

Around 400 people try to enter Greece illegally from Turkey every day, Greek Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Saturday.

According to him, Greek border guards stopped more than 260,000 people from entering illegally in 2022. They also arrested 1,500  suspected traffickers.

The 37.5-kilometer border fence is to be extended by another 35 kilometers along the Evros River, called Meric in Turkey.

"The task (of protecting the border) needs the support ... of European public opinion, the European Union itself and its constituent members individually,'' Theodorikakos said.

Greece says illegal migration affects whole EU

Theodorikakos took ambassadors from other European Union countries, as well as Switzerland and the United Kingdom, on a tour of the construction, emphasizing  Greece's border is also the EU's external border.

"It is our steadfast position that member states of first reception cannot be (the migrants') only European destinations," Theodorikakos said.

"There must be solidarity among member-states and a fair sharing of duties...close coordination is a must,'' he added.

A Greek national flag is painted on a border fence, built to prevent illegal migrant crossings from Turkey
Greece's border is also the EU's external borderImage: Alexandros Avramidis/REUTERS

The Greek minister's sentiments were echoed by Cypriot Ambassador Kyriakos Kenevezos, who spoke of the "need for understanding'' from countries that don't have external EU borders.

Current EU regulations call on the EU state where an asylum-seeker first arrives to process the person's application for refuge.

Concerns about migrants' plight

The United Kingdom's ambassador, Matthew Lodge, said "our priority is to protect the human life and dignity endangered by the criminal trafficking networks ... even though we are no longer an EU member, we are closely cooperating.''

Turkey has repeatedly accused Greece of pushbacks that endanger the lives of migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

Greece has accused Turkey of weaponizing the plight of migrants by encouraging them to cross the border into the EU or return to their home countries.

The EU's border protection agency, Frontex, will add another 400 guards in Greece to the existing 1,800-member force protecting the border.

lo/sms (AP, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A group of German soldiers stand in front of the Leopard-2 battle tank at Camp Adrian Rohn, Lithuania on June 7, 2022

German politicians criticize stalling on tanks to Ukraine

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The remaining wares of students of Bethel Baptist High School are seen inside the school premises as parent of abducted students pray for the return of their children

Why kidnappers in West Africa now target women

Why kidnappers in West Africa now target women

Terrorism23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Headshot of Tamana Zaryab Paryani. She is wearing a dark-brown shirt and jacket and her shoulder-length hair is uncovered.

Afghanistan: 'We're not giving up the fight'

Afghanistan: 'We're not giving up the fight'

Politics12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Fruit and vegetable display in a supermarket

Germany considers tax cut to lower food prices

Germany considers tax cut to lower food prices

Business12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A woman stands on a dark street as cars approach

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

SocietyJanuary 20, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

PoliticsJanuary 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The five members of the band Spice Girls posing together

The cult of the 90s

The cult of the 90s

CultureJanuary 19, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters scuffle with riot police officers during the 'Take over Lima' march to demonstrate against Peru's President Dina Boluarte

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

Politics23 hours ago9 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage