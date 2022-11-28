Great Barrier Reef should be on 'danger' list: UN experts

But if the UN decides to designate the reef as endangered, it puts the Australian government on notice that the site could be removed from the World Heritage list altogether.
What did the experts say?
Eleanor Carter at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and UNESCO representative Hans Thulstrup said the reef was "significantly impacted by climate change factors" despite Australia's efforts.
"The resilience of the property to recover from climate change impacts is substantially compromised," they said in a report based on a mission to the Great Barrier Reef.
The report added that Australia lacked clear climate change targets and noted that some measures the country had pledged were not fully implemented, especially concerning fishing and water quality.
What has Australia done to protect the Great Barrier Reef?
In January, the Australian government announced a billion-dollar package to protect the reef.
That announcement came after Australia narrowly avoided a UNESCO heritage list downgrade threat.
Environmentalists have described the fund announced this year as putting "a Band-Aid on a broken leg."