  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Dead table corals killed by bleaching on Zenith Reef, on the Northern Great Barrier Reef
Higher water temperatures have ravaged the Great Barrier Reef, causing the worst coral bleaching ever recorded by scientistsImage: Greg Torda/Arc Centre Of Excelle/AAP/epa/dpa/picture alliance
Nature and EnvironmentAustralia

Great Barrier Reef should be on 'danger' list: UN experts

37 minutes ago

Despite Australia's efforts, the Great Barrier Reef is in peril due to climate change factors. An official "in danger" label would risk removing it from the UNESCO World Heritage list.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KCj1

Conservation experts working with the UN warned on Monday recommended that the world's largest coral reef be added to the list of endangered World Heritage sites.

The Great Barrier Reef, on the northeastern coast of Australia, has been on UNESCO's World Heritage List since 1981.

But if the UN decides to designate the reef as endangered, it puts the Australian government on notice that the site could be removed from the World Heritage list altogether. 

What did the experts say?

Eleanor Carter at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and UNESCO representative Hans Thulstrup said the reef was "significantly impacted by climate change factors" despite Australia's efforts.

"The resilience of the property to recover from climate change impacts is substantially compromised," they said in a report based on a mission to the Great Barrier Reef.

The report added that Australia lacked clear climate change targets and noted that some measures the country had pledged were not fully implemented, especially concerning fishing and water quality. 

What has Australia done to protect the Great Barrier Reef?

In January, the Australian government announced a billion-dollar package to protect the reef.

That announcement came after Australia narrowly avoided a UNESCO heritage list downgrade threat.

Environmentalists have described the fund announced this year as putting "a Band-Aid on a broken leg."

In May, 91% of the reef's coral had been damaged by bleaching after a long summer heatwave, according to Australian officials.

Australia elected a center-left government this year, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promising more climate action.

The Australian government is reportedly in talks with UNESCO to avoid dropping the Great Barrier Reef from the heritage list. 

Billions of corals spawn along Great Barrier Reef

fb/rt (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US soldiers line up next to a helicopter, all seen in silhouette

NATO alliance works to reinforce its eastern flank

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young girl and two boys standing in front of colorful columns.

Africa's population boom may boost economy, global relevance

Africa's population boom may boost economy, global relevance

SocietyNovember 27, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

A young woman wears a black headscarve while looking at the camera. A bookshelf is behind her.

Afghan activist recounts torture in Taliban prison

Afghan activist recounts torture in Taliban prison

Human Rights6 hours ago03:51 min
More from Asia

Germany

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in an interview with Deutsche Welle

German president 'understands' China COVID protests

German president 'understands' China COVID protests

Politics1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

Torture survivors Daniil and Viktoriya speak to DW in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Kherson residents describe torture under Russian occupation

Kherson residents describe torture under Russian occupation

Conflicts13 hours ago03:32 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women wearing loose headscarves smiling for the camera

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Press FreedomNovember 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Serenity Ivany, 14, competes in a snowshoe race in Nain, Newfoundland and Labrador

Facing climate change, Canada's Inuit live on thin ice

Facing climate change, Canada's Inuit live on thin ice

ClimateNovember 27, 20227 images
More from North America

Latin America

A mural outside a women's refuge in Mexico City shows women supporting each other, in bright colors

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

SocietyNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage