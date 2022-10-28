'Great Balls of Fire' singer Jerry Lee Lewis dies at 87

A key figure in 1950s US rock and roll, Jerry Lee Lewis played a main role in shaping the genre's sound. But his career was marred by scandals and violence.

Known for his talent, boundless energy — and ego — Jerry Lee Lewis performed hits including "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On."

The last survivor of a generation of groundbreaking performers that included Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, and Little Richard, Lewis died on Friday morning with his wife, Judith, by his side, representative Zach Farnum said in a statement on Friday.

Lewis was known for his long blond hair, rowdy piano performances, and stage presence. At a 1957 taping of "The Steve Allen Show," chairs were thrown around the stage. He also often would kick away his piano bench and bang on the keys with his foot — to the raucous applause of his younger fans and the chagrin of their parents. At at least one performance he set fire to his piano before leaving the stage.

"I'm a rompin', stompin', piano-playing son of a bitch," Lewis once told Time magazine in his Louisiana drawl. "A mean son of a bitch. But a great son of a bitch."

Marriage to teen cousin

It was during a tour in England in 1958 when news emerged of his marriage to a 13-year-old girl, who was also his cousin, that his career took a dramatic turn. Following the news, the tour was canceled, and he was blacklisted from the radio.

"I probably would have rearranged my life a little bit different, but I never did hide anything from people,'' Lewis told the Wall Street Journal when asked about the marriage in a 2014 interview. "I just went on with my life as usual."

While Lewis struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, the girl he married would later divorce him alleging physical and mental abuse that nearly led her to commit suicide.

"If I was still married to Jerry, I'd probably be dead by now,'' she told People magazine in 1989.

After years outside the spotlight, Lewis restarted his career as a country performer in the 1960s and later worked with other music celebrities, including Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page, Bruce Springsteen, B.B. King, Keith Richard and Sheryl Crow.

During his career, Lewis won three Grammys and was among the first artists inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. Outside of the United States, he remained popular in Europe and a 1964 album, "Live at the Star Club, Hamburg," is widely seen as one of the best concert records.

