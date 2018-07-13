 Google faces huge EU fine — report | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 18.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Google faces huge EU fine — report

The EU is reportedly set to hit Google with a massive fine for freezing out rivals of its Android mobile phone system. The ruling could further enflame tensions between Brussels and Washington which are at a low point.

A mobile phone with the Android operating system (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

The European Union is reportedly set to impose a massive fine on Google, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position in the market by making tie-ups with phone makers like South Korea's Samsung and China's Huawei, therefore blocking rivals.

In the Android case, the European Commission has long complained that Google requires manufacturers to pre-install its search engine and Google Chrome browser on phones, and to set Google Search as the default, as a condition of licensing some Google apps.

Read moreGoogle Pay hopes cash-loving Germans take to contactless payments

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is expected to announce the penalty later today. According to European Union rules, Google could be fined up to 10 percent of parent company Alphabet's annual revenue, which hit $110.9 billion in 2017.

The long-awaited decision comes as fears of a transatlantic trade war mount due to President Donald Trump's shock decision to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminum exports and comes just one week before European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker is due to travel to the US for crucial talks on the tariffs dispute and other issues.

Standing strong

Vestager who is from Denmark, has been very outspoken and targeted a series of Silicon Valley giants like Apple and Amazon in her four years as the blocs's antitrust chief, winning praise in Europe but angering Washington.

The case against Android is the most significant of three grievances launched by the EU against the search giant, which was already hit with a record-breaking 2.4-billion-euro fine in a Google shopping case.

Read moreQualcomm hit with €1-billion EU antitrust fine

This latest complaint was formally lodged in April and also accuses Google of preventing manufacturers from selling smartphones that run on rival operating systems based on the Android open source code.

Brussels has repeatedly targeted Google over the past decade amid concerns about the Silicon Valley giant's dominance of internet searches across Europe, where it commands about 90 percent of the market.

More to come…

tr/kd (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Google Pay hopes cash-loving Germans take to contactless payments

Getting a head start on Apple, Google is now allowing Android smartphone users in Germany to make contactless payments. But with 80 percent of purchases still made with cash, the tech giant faces an uphill battle. (26.06.2018)  

Qualcomm hit with €1-billion EU antitrust fine

American smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm has been fined by the European Union for paying Apple to use its chips exclusively. The punishment represents nearly 5 percent of the company's 2017 turnover. (24.01.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland Vorstellung von Google Pay

Google Pay hopes cash-loving Germans take to contactless payments 26.06.2018

Getting a head start on Apple, Google is now allowing Android smartphone users in Germany to make contactless payments. But with 80 percent of purchases still made with cash, the tech giant faces an uphill battle.

Bugdroid (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Kerkmann)

Android turns 10: Google's OS through the years 03.11.2017

Round icons and a plain font make the current Android version called Oreo look elegant. Google's operating system has come a long way. Ten years ago, its interface looked completely different.

DW Shift: Pic-FX im Test

Testing photo editing apps: "Photoshop Express" 27.06.2018

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Photoshop Express"

ADVERTISEMENT

Turkey's central bank paralyzed as inflation soars

Turkey's president's sway over the central bank is preventing it from raising interest rates - despite soaring inflation 

DW Business – Europe & Africa

EU and Japan in record free trade deal - Marseille prepares for new Silk Road 