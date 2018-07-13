Google faces huge EU fine — report

The European Union is reportedly set to impose a massive fine on Google, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position in the market by making tie-ups with phone makers like South Korea's Samsung and China's Huawei, therefore blocking rivals.

In the Android case, the European Commission has long complained that Google requires manufacturers to pre-install its search engine and Google Chrome browser on phones, and to set Google Search as the default, as a condition of licensing some Google apps.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is expected to announce the penalty later today. According to European Union rules, Google could be fined up to 10 percent of parent company Alphabet's annual revenue, which hit $110.9 billion in 2017.

The long-awaited decision comes as fears of a transatlantic trade war mount due to President Donald Trump's shock decision to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminum exports and comes just one week before European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker is due to travel to the US for crucial talks on the tariffs dispute and other issues.

Standing strong

Vestager who is from Denmark, has been very outspoken and targeted a series of Silicon Valley giants like Apple and Amazon in her four years as the blocs's antitrust chief, winning praise in Europe but angering Washington.

The case against Android is the most significant of three grievances launched by the EU against the search giant, which was already hit with a record-breaking 2.4-billion-euro fine in a Google shopping case.

This latest complaint was formally lodged in April and also accuses Google of preventing manufacturers from selling smartphones that run on rival operating systems based on the Android open source code.

Brussels has repeatedly targeted Google over the past decade amid concerns about the Silicon Valley giant's dominance of internet searches across Europe, where it commands about 90 percent of the market.

tr/kd (AFP, dpa, Reuters)