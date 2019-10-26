 Goodbye, old bag: Plastic bags in a museum | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 26.10.2019

Culture

Goodbye, old bag: Plastic bags in a museum

Plastic bags are looked down upon these days, but not long ago, they were considered all the rage. The Museum for Everyday Life takes a look back at the history of plastic bags, as plastic bans toll their death knell.

HJM, Fruhtrunk Redelivered Malerei von Hans-Jörg Mayer (Galerie Nagel Draxler, Berlin/Simon Vogel)

What does one do with a collection of more than 50,000 plastic bags from over half a century? Two collectors with a massive stash like this decided that it was time to share their precious collection with the world and to enable the public to take a look back at the evolution of plastic bags.

In its new exhibition "Adieu, Plastiktüte!" (Goodbye, plastic bag!), the Museum of Everyday Life in Waldesbuch in southern Germany showcases various designs that have been featured on plastic bags around the world over the years. The changing exhibition will run until July 3, 2020.

Exhibition Goodbye, plastic bag! at the Museum of Everyday Life - Schloss Waldenbuch

Some plastic bags are still appreciated for their design

Going out of style

As Germany and the EU plan to introduce various plastic bans in response to environmental issues associated with the use of plastic, these erstwhile symbols of convenience are beginning to increasingly disappear out of sight.

This exhibition will give you a chance to say your own goodbyes to polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene and company.

The "Adieu, Plastiktüte!" exhibition at the Museum of Everyday Life in Waldesbuch continues until July 3, 2020. Each month, the museum plans to highlight different bags as part of a constantly changing exhibition.

 

