 Goncourt Prize goes to ′Anomaly′ of a novel | Books | DW | 30.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Books

Goncourt Prize goes to 'Anomaly' of a novel

After being postponed in solidarity with bookshops closed due to France's coronavirus lockdown, the coveted literary award has been awarded to author Hervé Le Tellier.

Prix Goncourt geht an Herve Le Tellier

France's prestigious Prix Goncourt goes to author Hervé Le Tellier for his novel L'Anomalie (The Anomaly), the jury of the Academie Goncourt announced on Monday in Paris.

The story brings together a series of unrelated characters — including a hit man, a Nigerian pop star and a writer — who were all passengers of a Paris-New York flight that occurs... twice.

The book has been described as a "literary UFO" combining different genres, from science-fiction to crime novel, from comedy to romance. It's "a popular adventure, a real page-turner, an imminent bestseller, but also an experimental, ultra-literary work," wrote author Frédéric Beigbeder in a review for Le Figaro magazine.

For Le Tellier, his story of parallel universes can be read as a parable forlife after Donald Trump. "The idea is that since Trump is there and is the cause of the world's destruction, the vision of the book is to propose another version of the world, where Biden is president," said the Goncourt Prize winner during a video conference on Monday.

Books stacked on top of one another

The esteemed French literary prize, the Prix Goncourt, was first given out in 1903

Member of an experimental literary group

"You never expect a prize like the Goncourt," said Le Tellier. "First of all, you don't write to get it, and then you can't imagine getting it," the author added. 

Born on April 21, 1957, Hervé Le Tellier published his first collection of short stories in 1991 and has since written some 20 works. L'Anomalie is his eighth novel.

The author is also the fourth president of the international literary group Oulipo, which was founded by Raymond Queneau in 1960 and whose most prominent members include Georges Perec and Italo Calvino.

Prize postponed in reaction to coronavirus lockdown

After being closed for a month after France imposed its second nationwide lockdown, French bookshops reopened two days ago.

The fact that independent bookstores had been listed as non-essential businesses had caused widespread indignation, especially since large entertainment retail chains selling cultural products were kept open.

Initially set to be awarded on November 10, the Goncourt prize announced ahead of the lockdown that it would postpone the announcement "in solidarity" with booksellers.

While the coveted literary award only comes with €10 ($12) in prize money, it invariably turns the winning book into an international bestseller. 

Previous winners of the Prix Goncourt, which was set up in 1903, include Marcel Proust, Simone de Beauvoir, Marguerite Duras and Michel Houellebecq.

Watch video 13:10

Award-winning Novels

 

eg/ (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Anne Weber wins the German Book Prize 2020

As the Frankfurt Book Fair kicks off, Germany's prestigious literary prize has been awarded to Anne Weber for her novel "Annette, ein Heldinnenepos." She beat a record number of nominations to become this year's winner.  

German writer Anja Kampmann finalist for National Book Award

Kampmann's debut novel "High as the Waters Rise," which delves into the lives of oil rig workers, is in the running for one of the most prestigious literature prizes in the US.  

Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize for 'Shuggie Bain'

The Scottish-American author has won the prestigious literary prize for 2020. The story follows a young boy and his relationship with his alcoholic mother in Glasgow.   

WWW links

Academie Goncourt

Audios and videos on the topic

German Book Prize goes to Anne Weber  

Advertisement

Film

Three men and a woman, the team of the film Berlin - Alexanderplatz, Burhan Qurbani, Jella Haase, Welket Bungue and Albrecht Schucht, pose for the camera

More diversity in the German film industry?

Germany's Ufa film company has committed itself to better reflect the diversity of today's society in its productions. Is real change is sight?  

Books

Prix Goncourt geht an Herve Le Tellier

Goncourt Prize goes to 'Anomaly' of a novel

After being postponed in solidarity with bookshops closed due to France's coronavirus lockdown, the coveted literary award has been awarded to author Hervé Le Tellier.  

Music

The Weeknd

The Weeknd slams Grammys as 'corrupt'

Beyonce leads Grammy nominations field, while Canadian artist The Weeknd accuses the Grammys of corruption and Justin Bieber is disappointed.  

Arts

Dresden Castle's Green Vault, view from the Ivory Room

Germany's heist that shocked the museum world: the Green Vault theft

A year after priceless 18th-century jewelry sets were stolen from Dresden's Grünes Gewölbe museum, here's a look back at how the spectacular theft unfolded.  

Digital Culture

DW Shift | Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Aviary+

Testing photo editing apps: "Aviary+ for iOS"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Aviary+ for iOS".  