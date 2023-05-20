A bleating early warning system in Italy

Nature and EnvironmentItalyA bleating early warning system in ItalyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentItaly8 minutes ago8 minutes agoBe it an earthquake or a volcanic eruption, Italy's goats can sense when a natural disaster is imminent. On Mount Etna, they flee before instruments register that anything is happening. Scientists want to use this ability as an early warning system.https://p.dw.com/p/4RGvsAdvertisement