Nature and EnvironmentItaly

A bleating early warning system in Italy

8 minutes ago

Be it an earthquake or a volcanic eruption, Italy's goats can sense when a natural disaster is imminent. On Mount Etna, they flee before instruments register that anything is happening. Scientists want to use this ability as an early warning system.

A 114th Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon waits to taxi for evening operations at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota

Ukraine: F-16's to Kyiv would raise NATO question — Russia

Conflicts6 minutes ago
Africa

View of Addis Abeba

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

CultureMay 20, 2023
Asia

Karachi, Pakistan

Pakistani trans activists to appeal Sharia court ruling

Pakistani trans activists to appeal Sharia court ruling

Law and JusticeMay 20, 2023
Germany

Borussia Dortmund' Sebastien Haller

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund one win away from the title

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund one win away from the title

Soccer30 minutes ago
Europe

Residents of Faenza are seen collecting household items and appliances rendered unusable by floodwater and piling them up along a street of the town.

After deadly flood, cleanup begins in hard-hit Italian town

After deadly flood, cleanup begins in hard-hit Italian town

CatastropheMay 20, 202303:02 min
Middle East

Iraqi people stage a protest against the depreciation of the local currency, the dinar, against the US dollar, at Tahrir square in Baghdad.

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

BusinessMay 20, 2023
North America

Carl Larson, a US army veteran who also spent time fighting in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Capitol while campaigning for the continued delivery of military supplies to Ukraine.

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

ConflictsMay 19, 202302:42 min
Latin America

Fans gather on the pitch after the stampede at the Cuscatian Stadium in San Salvador on May 20, 2023

El Salvador soccer stadium stampede leaves 12 dead

El Salvador soccer stadium stampede leaves 12 dead

Catastrophe20 hours ago
