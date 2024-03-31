  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EasterUkraineIsrael-Hamas war
ClimateAfrica

Global cocoa shortage drives up chocolate prices this Easter

Ralph Martin
March 31, 2024

Anyone shopping for chocolate Easter eggs this year has probably noticed they're more expensive than ever. Three years of bad harvests in West Africa, where most of the world's cocoa is grown, have sent the price of cocoa soaring to record highs.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eHyF
Skip next section More on Climate from Africa

More on Climate from Africa

A person points to an image from a weather satellite on a computer screen

Making rain to fight drought in Niger

Farmers are delighted with the new initiative, but flooding in some parts of the country has caused the loss of life.
ClimateSeptember 1, 202202:29 min
Skip next section More on Climate from around the world

More on Climate from around the world

DW Planet A | Illustration CO2 Steuer

The problem with the carbon tax

Burning coal produces cheap electricity – but also tons of emissions. Why don’t we just tax that?
ClimateMarch 15, 202411:38 min
Aerial view of a solar park

EU's solar industry in crisis despite new 2040 climate goals

As the EU aims for net-zero emissions, the bloc's solar industry faces heavily subsidized rivals from China, US.
ClimateFebruary 6, 202402:17 min
The chemical element sulfur

The stinky pollution nobody is talking about

Did you know, that the chemical element sulfur is a main driver of acid rain and also a major pollutant present in coal?
ClimateSeptember 22, 202309:56 min
Show more