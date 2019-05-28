 Giant hail hammers Munich ′like gunshots′ | News | DW | 10.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Giant hail hammers Munich 'like gunshots'

Witnesses in Munich reported chunks of ice the size of tennis balls hitting the Bavarian city, breaking car windows and damaging houses. Other parts of Germany were also hit by storms.

Bavarian Red Cross building was severely damaged by hail (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Bertram/A. Auer)

Several people, including a 7-year-old child, were injured in a hailstorm that hit southern Germany on Monday, police in Bavaria said. Houses were flooded due to heavy rain and damaged by hail, which meteorologists described as being 5 centimeter (nearly 2 inches) in size.

Some witnesses, however, reported hail the size of tennis balls (over 6.5 centimeters) pounding cars on a federal highway in Bavaria, smashing car windows and side mirrors.

Read more: Storm ' Axel triggers flooding, travel disruption in Germany

Windscreen damage after hail in Bavaria (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Hörhager)

"Chunks of ice were hitting us like gunshots," a Munich driver said.

"We exited the highway, in the towns you could see roof tiles on the street," she added, according to the German DPA agency. "The streets were green with broken-off branches and leaves."

Bavarian residents shared images and videos of the storm on social media.

"Giant hail balls, flooding, flying branches on the highway," one user wrote.

Others posted videos of hail pounding residential areas in the city.

Munich firefighters received some 320 emergency calls due to the storm, Germany's Focus magazine reported.

Read more: German town hit by tornado

Monday storms also lashed various other parts of Germany, including the northwestern city of Mönchengladbach, where heavy rain flooded basements and caused streets to run with water. Hail and rain also reached the eastern German state of Saxony.

Weather experts warned strong storms could continue on Tuesday, with the country's capital Berlin likely to be affected. According to local radio Rbb24, meteorologists from the national weather service Deutsche Wetterdienst and private MeteoGroup foresee hail between 3 and 5 centimeters in diameter and gusts of wind up to 120 km/h  (75 mph) in Berlin and nearby Brandenburg.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Storm 'Axel' causes travel disruption, flooding in Germany, Austria

Parts of Germany have come to a standstill after storms and torrential rain, especially in the south. One person died and daily life has been disrupted. The worst weather appears to be over, for now. (21.05.2019)  

German town hit by tornado

A tornado carved "a path of destruction" through the German town of Roetgen, sweeping away roofs and breaking windows, firefighters said. Another storm is set to hit Germany soon. (14.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Related content

1. FC Union Berlin steigt in 1. Fußball-Bundesliga auf

Opinion: Union Berlin are good for football in Berlin and eastern Germany 28.05.2019

The cult club from Köpenick have been promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time in their history. In an age of rampant commercialization, Union Berlin are proof that there is another way, writes DW's Matt Ford.

Die App der Suchmaschine Google auf Smartphone

Google to open new Berlin office 02.06.2019

The US tech giant has planned several hundred new jobs for the new office. Locals have rejected Google's previous plans for a start-up campus over concerns for their rent and livelihoods.

Bundesliga Relegation Playoff - Union Berlin v VfB Stuttgart | Feier Union Berlin

Union Berlin secure first-ever Bundesliga promotion 27.05.2019

For the first time in seven years, a second-division side has won the Bundesliga relegation playoff. Union Berlin secured promotion on away goals after holding off Stuttgart, who were relegated in the process.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  